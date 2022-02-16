Alan Gratz, author of 17 novels for young readers, graduated from UT’s College Scholars program with a concentration in creative writing and went on to receive a master’s degree in English education, also at UT.
Gratz was born and raised in Knoxville. Although he applied to other colleges and wanted to see the rest of the world, he chose to go with UT and soon found the College Scholars program, where he designed his own program of study and took many English, writing and literature classes. He made his main focus creative writing.
A previous director of the College Scholars program, Chemistry Professor Jeffrey Kovac, spoke on Gratz’s time at the university.
“He took every creative writing course that he could find. He wrote what he describes as a ‘truly horrid novel’ for his senior project. Since then he has pursued a very successful career as a young adult novelist,” Kovac said.
Gratz had a close relationship with a creative writing professor, Jon Manchip White, who had a great impact on him and who died in 2013. Gratz said that he was a funny, encouraging and great teacher who helped him find his voice as a writer.
Additionally, Gratz worked at the Daily Beacon in the production department and created articles for the humor column. He would spend much of his time at the Beacon producing the physical pages for the printers five nights a week during three years of his time at UT.
Gratz has continued to stay active with UT and the College Scholars program by donating and coming to speak to students and staff on campus. In 2018, he received the Creative Achievement Award from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Additionally, on Oct. 23, 2019, he visited UT and gave a presentation at the weekly College Scholars seminar. Gratz described this experience and what the program and UT mean to him.
“I was invited back to talk about College Scholars, my journey, what it means to me, and how I was able to take that and run with it. I'm really fortunate that I'm actually doing the thing I went to school to do,” Gratz said.
He holds Knoxville and UT very close to his heart and lives only two hours away in Asheville, North Carolina with his family.
Beyond the university, Gratz is recognized widely across East Tennessee. The East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame plans to honor Gratz this spring when he will be recognized for his work in Young Adult Fiction.
When asked about his induction into the Writers Hall of Fame, Gratz expressed his excitement and appreciation for it.
“There’s a lot of really great authors who have been inducted. I think Dolly Parton is in it, as well, and anytime you can be in the same category with Dolly Parton, you want it. East Tennessee is still very much home to me,” Gratz said.
Gratz has also received the Sydney Taylor Book Award, the Cybils Middle Grade Fiction Award, a Malka Penn Award for Human Rights Honor and many other awards for his novel, “Refugee.” Additionally, many of his publications have received a spot on the New York Times bestseller list and have remained there for years.
Furthermore, Gratz has explored the world in his adult life by traveling to 39 states and countries to give readings and lectures about his work. He has been to Switzerland, Brazil, China and many other countries.
To learn more about Alan Gratz and his publications, visit his website.