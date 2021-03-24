Women’s History Month is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean that we should stop making an effort to better understand women, how they are viewed in society and the history they have faced.
UT offers a variety of classes in multiple subjects that focus on women and gender as their area of study. With the fall timetable set to be released Monday, March 29, now is the time to consider what classes you are interested in taking in the fall.
Here are some women focused courses that UT offers that you should consider taking to continue to understand and support women.
ENGL 332: Women in American Literature
If you are looking to take an English course in the fall, this is an option that will allow you to learn how literature talks about women throughout the history of America.
Literature is known to be an expression of experience, and this class will allow students to look into women’s social and political histories in America, their social classes and cultures, and the effects those aspects have had on feminine identity and selfhood.
WGS 200: Introduction to Women, Gender & Sexuality
This is the ideal class for those who have not taken a course focused on women or gender. This class teaches key concepts and opens discussions among the students about the topic of women, gender and sexuality.
WGS 200 allows students to look at historical events and issues, as well as what is happening in the world currently. Students will leave the class with a better understanding of the impacts that society has on women, gender and sexuality.
HIUS 376: African American Women's History from Slavery to the Present
This class is one that focuses on the history of African American women in the United States.
This is a writing intensive course discussing the cultural, social, political and economic pressures and histories of these women throughout the entirety of United States history. It covers the history of Black women from the present to the first enslaved women transported to America in the past.
MUSCO 330: Women & Music
Music is often gendered within cultures, and this holds true to western European music as well as popular American music.
This course is one that explores the roles that gender has within the study of music, which includes the gender constructs that are contained in the composition of music, the performance of music, as well as the participation and social aspect of music.
MUSCO 412: Women, Performance Art, and the Avant Garde
This music course focuses more on the performance aspect of music and how these performances express the body and deal with topics of gender and the expression of women and sexuality.
This performance focused class isn’t limited to just music but also drama, spoken word, visual arts and dance. MUSCO 412 explores all types of performances and focuses on the discussions that arise around gender and sexuality.
SPAN 433: Images of Woman in Hispanic Literature
If you know or study Spanish, this is a course you should consider.
By delving into Hispanic writings, this course examines social and cultural aspects of women in the Hispanic society. In this writing intensive course, students will learn more about the history, experiences and theoretical issues faced by women in the Hispanic community.
FREN 433: French and Francophone Women Writers
This French class looks at works written by French women. It explores modern texts as well as those composed back in the Middle Ages.
This writing intensive course will allow students to have a better understanding of the French and the long history of women and gender within the language.
GERM 370: Witches: Myth, Reality, and Representation
The idea of witches has been around for a long time. From the Middle Ages to contemporary pop culture, this German based course looks at the political implication of witches, as well as how they continue to be represented today in modern art forms such as film and literature.
GERM 434: Extraordinary Wo(Men) — Outcasts, Rebels, Martyrs, and Saints
This high-level German course examines gender, religion and politics as they are seen in German texts as well as in mainstream German visual media.
The focus of this class is to see the challenges these depictions display, as well as to focus on literary and artistic forms of expression that show the struggles faced.
AFS 484: African-American Women in American Society
This course is one that focuses on the historical and contemporary factors of African American women within the American society.
The class allows students to focus on social, economic and political aspects of America that relate to Black women.