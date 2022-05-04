Graduation is the most anticipated part of a college student’s career. After years of hard work, countless papers, hours of studying and too many dreaded exams to count, it’s all finally coming to an end.
But after the ceremony commences and the cap and gown come off, you might find yourself wondering: What’s next?
Well, don’t stress. There are plenty of options out there for you.
Take a gap year
Taking a gap year is a great way to figure out what direction you want to go in with your new degree. It seems a little nerve wracking to take so much time for yourself after so many years of school, but it’s actually a great way to sort out your options.
You can take this time to decide what graduate schools you want to apply to — if that’s what you’re interested in — which jobs you want to send your resume out to or anything else you decide you want to pursue with your newly acquired skills.
Research internships
Internships are often looked at as experience that you gain alongside your degree, but there are a multitude of internships that are more than willing to take you on for the semester after — or even the year after — you get your degree. It is definitely worth researching if you want something extra to put on your resume after you graduate. It’s also a fantastic stepping stone towards working for that company after you finish your internship with them.
Find an entry level position
Of course, there are always the entry level positions. This is the most straightforward path for a new grad, but don’t feel stressed if you graduate without a job already lined up. There is still plenty of time, especially during the summer months, to get a job lined up for the fall or winter. And, this way you won’t be in a rush to move to a new city in the weeks or months after graduating from UT.
Consider graduate school
If you decide that going straight into the workforce isn't for you and you’re finding yourself craving a little more knowledge, consider applying to graduate schools. A lot of majors are better suited with a master's degree or even a doctorate level degree.
And — always make sure to keep in mind that your current major doesn't necessarily need to correlate with the area of study you’re hoping to pursue in graduate school.
Think about studying or volunteering abroad
Studying abroad is another way to broaden your horizons as a new graduate. There are several programs that accept freshly graduated students and, if you’re interested, there are a lot of places that are looking for people willing to volunteer in other countries, too. This is not only a great experience to help others and see other parts of the world, but it’s also a wonderful way to build your resume for when you get back to America.