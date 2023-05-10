Each year, the University of Tennessee invites an individual who has benefited either the university or society through their achievements to receive an honorary degree. In the past, honorary degrees have been awarded to singers, politicians, writers and more.
While these individuals have all made outstanding contributions in their respective fields, there are a few that have stood out over the years and will be remembered for years to come. Here is some information about these standout awardees, as well as the accomplishments that earned them their respective honors.
Dolly Parton (Spring 2009)
If you go to UT, it is likely that you have heard a lot about East Tennessee native, entertainer and philanthropist Dolly Parton. During the spring 2009 commencement, Parton received an Honorary Doctor of Humane and Musical Letters.
Parton’s Imagination Library in Sevier County, Tennessee, has touched the lives of children across Tennessee and around the world. The library aims to inspire a love of reading among children through open accessibility to free book donations.
As many might know, Parton’s entertainment career has also been incredibly successful, with 10 Grammy awards, 10 Country Music Association Awards and two Oscar nominations under her belt.
Al Gore Jr. (Spring 2010)
Al Gore, a native of Carthage, Tennessee, and 45th Vice President of the United States, received UT’s Honorary Doctor of Laws and Humane Letters in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology in spring 2010.
Gore won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for educating citizens on the potential effects of climate change. Prior to his time as Vice President, Gore was a U.S. Representative for Tennessee from 1977-85 and a U.S. Senator for Tennessee from 1985-93. Gore was also the 2000 Democratic presidential nominee.
Dale Dickey (Fall 2015)
Knoxville native Dale Dickey returned to her alma mater in fall 2015, receiving an Honorary Master in Fine Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences. Dickey attended UT as a theatre major from 1979-84, where she participated in more than 20 Clarence Brown Theater productions before she was a student.
Since graduating from UT, Dickey has been successful in Hollywood with roles in Hell or High Water, The Pledge, My Name is Earl, True Blood, Breaking Bad, Christy and Winter’s Bone, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2011.
Fred Smith (Spring 2016)
In spring 2016, founder, chairman and CEO of FedEx Corporation Fred Smith received an Honorary Doctor of Business from UT. FedEx is headquartered in Tennessee and made faster package sorting and distribution possible.
Smith’s idea for FedEx originally stemmed from a business model that he designed while attending Yale University. He revisited the idea after serving three years in the U.S. Marine Corps, ultimately founding the Federal Express in 1971.
Joy Harjo (Spring 2022)
In spring 2022, 23rd U.S. poet laureate, performer and writer of the Muscogee (Creek) nation Joy Harjo received an Honorary Doctor of Humanities from UT. Harjo has written nine books of poetry, several plays, children’s books and two memoirs. She has also produced seven award-winning music albums.
Harjo formerly served as a John C. Hodges Chair of Excellence, and she is currently a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets and chair of the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation Board of Directors.
