On Oct. 3, professors at the University of Tennessee tried to break the law. Now, they want you to know about it.
Working with United Campus Workers, professors at UT taught concepts that could be considered divisive in their classrooms. The purpose of this effort was to protest a bill that attempts to restrict the teaching of divisive concepts in higher education.
The bill was introduced in February by Speaker Cameron Sexton and was signed into law in April. It outlines 16 concepts that could be divisive, including the concept that an individual is “inherently privileged” because of their race or sex, the concept that a “meritocracy is inherently racist or sexist,” and many more. It limits the ways these concepts can be engaged with at universities in Tennessee, including UT.
United Campus Workers and UT professors organized a speak-in where they taught concepts that might be considered divisive in their classrooms. The speak-in was followed by a panel discussion.
Beth Cooper, a psychology professor at UT, participated by telling her students about the bill and then teaching a study which came to the conclusion that police officers are less respectful to Black drivers than white ones. This study could be considered divisive, as it points out privilege between races.
“It looks like white drivers are inherently privileged during traffic stops. That's one of the things we're not supposed to say. It's a divisive concept to say you have inherent privilege because of your race,” Cooper said.
Kristen Block, a history professor at UT, is currently teaching a class focused on medicine during the age of enslavement. She participated in the speak-in as well.
“Learning hard history is hard sometimes. We've got to confront the ugliness of the past, we've got to confront, sometimes, our own biases against the past and about the present,” Block said.
After Cooper taught her lesson, she emailed Rep. Eddie Mannis, Sen. Becky Massey and Rep. Jason Zachary to tell them what she had done.
Massey responded to clarify that the bill does not infringe upon first amendment rights.
Nathan Kelly, a political science professor at UT who has been following the bill since before it became law, explained that earlier versions infringed more clearly on academic freedom. Amendments that have since been added clarify that the bill does not violate free speech or academic freedom.
There is concern that the real intent is to take these topics out of the classroom altogether. Kelly explained the legislation’s potential to make instructors fearful of potential consequences. Educators may censor themselves out of the fear of repercussions.
UT Chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement assuring support to professors and the protection of academic freedom. Despite this, Kelly explained that legal consequences are not impossible.
“If legislatures were to pressure the university to apply the law to classroom situations, then I think we'd be in a situation where somebody could have potential disciplinary action taken against them,” Kelly said.
Cooper believes there is no way to know what this law means until a court case sets precedence.
For now, educators at UT are protected from any potential harm and will continue to discuss, teach and educate their students about things that may be divisive to some.
“If all of us have the courage to just keep doing what we're doing it won't be a problem,” Kelly said.
