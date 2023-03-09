Eighteen instructors across the University of Tennessee's Knoxville campus are updating teaching techniques for their classes and departments. They are the first participants in the Volunteer Experience Faculty Fellows Program, a new academic collaboration between the Office of the Provost, the Division of Student Success and the Office of Teaching and Learning Innovation.
“The goal is really just as a campus to slowly evolve our culture to where we’re all taking our own wellbeing practices,” Krystyne Savarese, assistant vice provost and chief strategist in the Division of Student Success, said.
The Division of Student Success runs programs for first-year, first-generation and veteran students among others, while the Office of Teaching and Learning provides professional development for instructors, and the Office of the Provost oversees all academic activities on campus.
After the Board of Trustees approved a new strategic vision in October 2021, the program started as part of the first of the five goals – “Cultivating the Volunteer Experience”.
A 50-member council of half faculty and half staff and students looked at different ways to address the entire campus and decided on the positive emotion, engagement, relationships, meaning and accomplishments model of well-being, created by psychology professor Martin Seligman.
UT also uses the CliftonStrengths framework, which is an assessment students can take through the Academic Success Center. Sally Hunter, Volunteer Experience Faculty Director, explained that UT is unique in using a classroom-based program, however.
“We wanted to make sure we had a full team of fellows to really help us think through what are the best interventions,” Hunter said. “If you look at best practices that would make the most sense for each unit, for each field, for each classroom type.”
Hunter also noted that some staff units are already using the model.
“(It’s) trying to get us to be using more consistent language,” Hunter said. “So that as a student is going from their biology class into English, and then after that they go into their theater class, the student is able to have professors and faculty members who are using the same language about how they want to support their students.”
The 18 instructors completed an online certification in PERMA in January. Now, they meet with Hunter to plan specific approaches both to fill in their colleagues and plan classroom changes that will begin fall 2023. Fellows are responsible for leading workshops, consultations and discussion in their respective departments and contributing to a resource library.
Renee D’Elia-Zunino, distinguished lecturer in Italian studies and Faculty Fellows member, said the program was completely in line with her purpose.
“I was pleased because, in the last few years, I have been working on the insights and tools of positive psychology and redesigning my courses to focus on student motivation, self-reflection and strengths,” D’Elia-Zunino said.
D’Elia-Zunino has already made changes since the program’s start date in January.
“I am working on grading methods, such as implementing the not yet grade for aural exams, using reflection assignments that help students focus on what is working and how to improve what is not, adopting strength-based assessments to encourage and motivate those who are a little behind,” D’Elia-Zunino said.
Hunter expressed that one of the ways to encourage support and equity is to provide a variety of opportunities for students to present their knowledge.
“For example, one student might prefer to write a paper … another, different student in the same class might have a preference for doing a Google slides presentation and a third student might want to make a podcast to demonstrate the knowledge,” Hunter said. “And so they’re all demonstrating what they learned in the class, but the students are able to present their knowledge back to the instructor in a way that makes sense to them as a unique learner.”
D’Elia-Zunino was in agreement with this statement, explaining that attentiveness to student needs does not always mean that professors need to be present in one-on-one situations. She believes that change can be made on a broader level across many campus classrooms.
D’Elia-Zunino noted that she could already see a difference in her colleagues following her work as a faculty fellow.
“My colleagues in world languages and cultures are already very receptive to my work as a faculty fellow,” D’Elia-Zunino said. “I will be presenting workshops and have been working closely with my Italian program.”
D’Elia-Zunino looks forward to presenting with the other fellows campus-wide and providing more support for students and faculty.
Program appointments last from January through December, with additional departments being included in 2024.
The 2023 fellows are Betsy Chesnutt of engineering fundamentals, Mark Collins of marketing, Eva Cowell of management and entrepreneurship, April Conner of mathematics, Elizabeth Cooley of English, Renee D’Elia-Zunino of Italian, Jennifer Fowler of mathematics, Jessica Frampton of communication studies, Rob Hardin of kinesiology, Heather Coker Hawkins of time-based art/cinema, Hojung Kim of architecture, Laura Knight of industrial and systems engineering, Cheryl Kojima of animal science, Elizabeth MacTavish of teacher education, Casey Norris of nursing, Ashley Pennell of social work, Andrew Pulte of plant sciences and Nora Vines of child and family studies.
