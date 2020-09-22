When Rebecca Gayle Howell was 11 years old, her father was diagnosed with cancer and had to drive an hour from their home into Lexington, Kentucky, to receive chemotherapy at the VA hospital. His sickness had one perk: on the days he drove into the city, he would stop by a bookstore and bring his daughter home a book from the clearance rack.
Because poetry didn’t (and doesn’t) sell well, it always wound up on the clearance rack, and therefore into Howell’s young hands. She credits this early exposure to the poetry of T.S. Eliot, Emily Dickinson and Gwendolyn Brooks for helping her find her native voice in the genre.
“I felt for the first time in my life like I was hearing a voice that I knew and that knew me,” Howell said on a Zoom call Monday night during the second installment of the Creative Writing Program’s annual reading series.
Now a poet and translator, Howell serves as Poetry Editor for the “Oxford American” and is in the midst of her second stint as a visiting writer at UT.
For the reading, Howell selected poems from her 2013 debut collection “Render / An Apocalypse,” a narrative verse that focuses on a subsistence farmer struggling to survive.
The arresting poems, many of which are written in an instructional tone and have titles that begin with the words “How to,” detail the brutal deaths of animals at the hands of farmers who must kill them in order to live. Chickens are hung upside down on a clothesline before their necks are slit. Squealing hogs are wrestled to the ground before they are cut from the neck to the rectum, their killers standing between the two halves of their shorn bodies.
Howell says the collection was inspired by her curiosity about how we landed in the current climate mess of wildfires and eroding coastlines.
“I was thinking a lot about how we came to be in this season of climate change and wondering what essential decisions had brought us to that space,” Howell said. “These poems and the characters in them taught me that maybe it has to do with the fact that we’ve forgotten how important touch is, because touch can lead us to tenderness.”
Around the time of writing “Render,” Howell was reading Wendell Berry while residing in Provincetown, Massachusetts, for a writing fellowship. She was thinking about stewardship and about human relationship to the earth. She pored over oral histories and Great Depression-era USDA manuals.
This process is one that Howell has followed for all her projects. Her 2020 collection “American Purgatory,” described as being part Dante and part Cormac McCarthy, was born of her time witnessing economic segregation and growing ecological crises in Lubbock, Texas.
“Writing is a process of learning,” Howell said. “I’m not interested in writing what I already know, I’m interested in writing toward what I don’t yet know but I feel might be out there, towards some understanding that I want access to or some mystery that I want to be in the presence of.”
Perhaps as notable as her words is the way that Howell reads them. With the halting cadences and sing-song rhythms of an audiobook narrator, Howell dedicated her breath to giving her verse a gripping and almost eerie life force during Monday’s reading. For some of her poems, she even broke into song.
But though her voice may seem honed for theatrical performance, most of her practice in reading poetry aloud is not for the purpose of reading to an audience at all. It is rather a very private way of building a poem within her body.
“Reading out loud to myself is part of my process as a writer,” Howell said. “Because it happens inside the ear and not inside my head, I will get a hold of a line and if it feels true in that Hemingway way, I will keep it and I will say it to myself over and over again like a chant until the next line comes and then the next line.”
After finishing her reading, audience members asked Howell a series of questions about her childhood, the themes of her poetry and her reading recommendations. As with each writer in the Creative Writing Program’s reading series, Howell was asked to select a book recommendation.
She chose a story collection titled “Last One Out Shut Off The Lights” by Stephanie Soileau.
Howell was joined by panelists Michael Knight, novelist and director of the Creative Writing Program, and Emily Jalloul, editor of the “Grist” literary journal and third year PhD student.
In reaction to Howell’s visceral reading of her poems, many of which struck at the nerve of human dominion over the natural world, Knight said what perhaps all the invisible and silent attendees on the Zoom call were thinking.
“My goodness, thanks Rebecca Gayle Howell for that unforgettable reading, for your insight. It was a lot of, well, fun might not be the exact right word but,” Knight said, as he made an explosion noise and drew his hands to his temples, “my mind is blown.”
The next installation of the reading series will be on Oct. 26 and will feature writer Emily Nemens, author of “The Cactus League” and editor of “The Paris Review.”