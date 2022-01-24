When Chancellor Donde Plowman released an announcement on Jan. 7 detailing the university’s COVID-19 policies for the spring semester, there was no mention of any mask or vaccine mandates on campus.
This is because the injunction against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which was filed by a U.S. District Court in Kentucky on Nov. 30 of last year, still stands.
The preliminary injunction, which led to an abrupt lifting of all mask and vaccine requirements on UT campuses in compliance with Tennessee law in December, was upheld when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied the federal government’s request to stay the injunction on Jan. 5.
As for the Biden administration’s attempted OSHA rule that would have required vaccination or regular testing for workers at companies with more than 100 employees, the Supreme Court blocked the rule on Jan. 13, on the grounds that it represented an overstepping of the administration’s authority. The Supreme Court did allow a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers to stand.
The legal fight over COVID-19 mandates, which has occurred far above the leadership of UT, has left administration with few options other than to strongly recommend vaccination and masking in lieu of requirements.
In her announcement, Plowman said that members of leadership “expect” students to help slow the spread of the virus and that they strongly recommend masking in public indoor spaces.
Because the return to class on Jan. 24 came later this year, Plowman said UT would maintain in-person teaching, while dozens of campuses around the country moved to online teaching for the first few weeks of the semester.
“One of the things we have learned in the past two years is that face-to-face classes enhance student learning and reduce the sense of isolation that often accompanies virtual classes,” Plowman said. “As was the case last semester, a change of modality for any reason must be approved by the appropriate dean.”
Several professors have already coordinated with deans and department chairs to move their courses online for the semester in light of the surge in the omicron variant.
UT’s decision to maintain a face-to-face modality comes as Knox County continues to see record COVID-19 case counts and Knox County Schools canceled classes for the remainder of the week of Jan. 17 due to “staffing challenges related to illness,” marking four days of cancelation in a row.
Nearly two years into dealing with COVID-19, Plowman remained optimistic that the next phase of the pandemic would be less severe. Data from the university suggests that around 70% of the campus community is vaccinated and early studies of the omicron variant suggest that it causes less severe illness, even to those who have not been vaccinated.
“In our community and around the country, we are witnessing a transition in the management of COVID-19 — an illness, by all indications, that will be with us for many years to come,” Plowman said. “The CDC has reduced quarantine and isolation lengths to help people return to their daily activities more quickly. National experts have noted the benefits of focusing less on case counts when assessing the actual impact of COVID-19.”
In order to combat the virus without the aid of mandates, Plowman said the university would provide masks, including KN95 masks, to employees who request them. UT will also partner with the Knox County Health Department to host vaccination and booster events for the community early in the semester and will maintain vaccination appointments and testing for students at the Student Health Center.
At the system level, no official COVID-19 announcement has been released since President Randy Boyd announced the lifting of mask and vaccine mandates on all UT campuses on Dec. 1.
Melissa Tindell, executive director of communications for the UT System, said the system is letting campuses decide which specific, legal COVID-19 protocols to instate.
“At this point, our campuses are putting forth guidance that best meets the needs of their respective campus community,” Tindell said. “While protocols and mandates around masks and vaccinations are ever-changing, our undergraduate campuses across the system are strongly recommending masks indoors and social distancing.”
UT’s strategy heading into the third year of the pandemic combines the familiar message of strong recommendations paired with ample opportunities to receive immunization.
“We continue to encourage our faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated for the protection of themselves and their campus community,” Tindell said.
Chancellor Plowman and Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas are expected to release further announcements on the COVID-19 situation on campus as classes begin. The UT System website and the UT Knoxville COVID-19 webpage continue to provide updates on the evolving response to the virus.