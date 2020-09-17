Announced on Sept. 17, the University of Tennessee has altered the academic calendar for the spring 2021 semester.
UT students will start the spring semester on Jan. 20, which is one week after classes were previously planned to begin.
In an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by limiting student travel, students will also no longer have a spring break, originally set for March 15-19, nor will they have a “no-class day,” which was initially scheduled for April 1.
However, students will still have April 2 off as a “Spring Recess” holiday.
Classes will run until April 20, with a study day on April 21 and finals spanning from April 22 to April 29.
UT has plans for commencement ceremonies in the spring, but the dates have not yet been determined. Graduation is planned to occur May 1.