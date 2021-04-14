With 17 recipients for the 2020-2021 school year, UT ranked highest in the SEC for the number of students accepted into the Fulbright Program and placed higher on the list of top Fulbright producing institutions than several Ivy League universities.
The Fulbright, a prestigious scholarship funded by the U.S. Department of State, sends around 2,200 U.S. students to over 140 countries each year in order to do research or teach English with the goal of cultural exchange and empathy building.
The success that UT students have in applying not only to the Fulbright, but to other top scholarships including the Rhodes Scholarship and the Goldwater Scholarship, is due in large part to the Office of Undergraduate Research and Fellowships, which works with applicants over the course of many months to refine their applications through in-depth conversations, strategic plans and essay revisions.
Andrew Seidler, director of OURF, and his colleagues begin the application process by asking students personal questions about where they’ve been and where they’d like to go. The purpose of these conversations, he said, is to get a sense of an applicant’s passions and how best to package the various elements of their life story into a compelling application.
“You need mentors and coaches and champions, people who are helping to ensure that students’ drive and ambition is focused and maximized and pushed into productive directions,” Seidler said. “I think our office has done a good job in pushing students to expect more of themselves.”
Of all the application processes that he helps facilitate, Seidler said the Fulbright, with its choose-your-own-adventure approach, is his favorite. Students are encouraged to develop a unique program for how they will share their life experience with citizens of another nation, whether Taiwan or Norway or Israel, and what they want the experience to mean for them.
Seidler said that part of helping students realize their potential is drawing out the parts of their story that set them apart.
“I think that often students will come into our office and come into these processes with overly modest ways of framing what they’ve done and what they hope to do,” Seidler said. “Sometimes the very small thing that represents a piece of their hometown or a piece of their family history or some small thing they’ve done in their community, we’ll kind of latch on to and say, ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’ ... We have a way of kind of teasing out what makes students special.”
The Fulbright is concerned above all with a student’s sense of place, and the OURF staff is perhaps uniquely equipped to help UT students understand where they come from. Seidler himself is from the Chicago area, and Michael Handelsman, senior faculty director of OURF, is from New Jersey.
RK Fauth, a Fulbright alumna and writing specialist in the office, is originally from Long Island.
Fauth, who won a Fulbright award to South Korea in 2016, said that not being from the South has enabled her and her fellow staff members to help students develop their sense of place.
“I’m from New York and I was a newcomer in Tennessee, so everything was new to me, everything was fascinating to me. Like cows were fascinating to me because I didn’t know anyone who had cows, you know?” Fauth said. “So I was kind of seeing my students with these fresh eyes that I think that they really couldn’t always see themselves with.”
Fauth specializes in coaching Fulbright applicants through the same writing process she went through as an undergraduate at Pace University in New York City, and she says the best part of her job is being surprised by UT students’ life stories. One applicant she helped wrote about growing up with a mother who worked as a bar singer. Another wrote a Cormac McCarthy-style description of a summer spent bailing hay.
“[The Fulbright] wants their applicants to be different than other applicants in the U.S. They want you to play up and talk about how where you come from is a place that’s interesting and beautiful and a place that can be appreciated and should be shared,” Fauth said. “You are the expert in where you come from and someone else is not and I am not and Andrew is not and Michael is not, so you can teach us and we can teach you how to put it in an interesting package.”
The Fulbright is open to students who have finished their bachelor’s degree or four years of training for creative and performing arts careers, and even students who have graduate degrees, as long as they do not have a PhD. Fauth said it is designed for young students who don’t necessarily have their lives figured out yet, but are open to experience.
“The Fulbright is not looking for people who are in their late 30s and have three degrees and profess to be experts. They’re looking for young people who want something developmental, young people who want something to happen to them,” Fauth said. “Fulbright wants you to be someone who’s open minded and wants to grow and change and become an empathetic person so you can return to your community and inject that empathy back to where you came from.”
Neeley Moore, a 2020-21 Fulbright grantee to Romania who graduated from UT last May, said the application process, with all of the self-knowledge it requires, changed her life’s trajectory. Before going through the process with the help of OURF, she wanted to pursue a teaching career. Now, she is hoping to work in the nonprofit sector.
“Honestly, I had a complete career shift while applying for the Fulbright,” Moore said. “I’m really grateful for the process because otherwise, I think I’d be on track for a career that wasn’t necessarily what I’m supposed to do, what I’m called to do.”
Moore was elated to learn that she had been accepted into the prestigious program, but she found out shortly thereafter that her year teaching English in Romania would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to graduating into a public health and economic crisis, Moore said that the 12-month delay of her Fulbright experience taught her an important life lesson.
“In life, it’s better to be on your toes and be chasing the next opportunity that’s right for you as opposed to the safety lie that you get tricked into in college,” Moore said. “The right opportunities in life will present themselves to you, and I think I’ve had to literally live that out to see that.”
Rather than going straight into her Fulbright program or to graduate school, Moore spent the year working for Thrive Lonsdale, a local after school program for at-risk youth. She believes her year spent in uncertainty will help her to savor her time in Romania, a country she first visited as a freshman in college.
Along with her 16 fellow UT Fulbright grantees, Moore will head to her Fulbright destination in the fall, where she hopes to start a creative writing club for university students in addition to teaching English. She believes that UT students benefit not only from the assistance of the dedicated staff at OURF but also from having a wealth of experiences outside of the academic world.
“We have all these life experiences, and we want to do something with it as opposed to being stuck in an academic career mindset,” Moore said. “I was very surprised with my time at UT at just the amount of people who were pushed through their college experience to change the world and who want to do great things.”
Students who are interested in applying for the 2022-2023 Fulbright competition are encouraged to begin the process in April, though the campus deadline for applications is not until the fall. Potential applicants can fill out the Fulbright interest form on the OURF website or speak with OURF staff to get started.