In 2014, two UT students received Fulbright scholarships. Three years later in 2017, the university broke its record for the most recipients with nine scholarships. A year later, that number shot up to 19, putting UT fourth among public research universities and tied with Harvard.
Now recognized as the leading university in the SEC for producing Fulbrights, UT continued the new tradition with 14 students receiving grants from the U.S. Department of State to either teach English or pursue graduate work abroad.
Three students were designated as alternates, and will receive awards if spots open during the coming months. 63 students from UT applied for the Fulbright award this year and 37 were named semifinalists.
This year, the recipients are senior Ashlyn Anderson, senior Gabriella Bellot, senior Sara Burnette, senior Megan Engle, senior Saylar Epperson, 2021 graduate Katherine Fulcher, second-year English master’s student Hannah Geerlings, master’s student in secondary education Hyunkyung Aileen Lee, senior Timothy Meidl, 2019 graduate John Sayegh, December 2021 graduate Niamh Schumacher, senior Juliana Upchurch and 2019 graduate Anita Voorhees.
A 14th student was offered a an English Teaching Assistantship, but declined the award.
Current students and recent graduates interest in applying for the Fulbright can visit the Office of Undergraduate Research and Fellowships Fulbright page to learn more.