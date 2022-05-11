Exam season is upon students again, and though the springtime weather and the promise of summer make exam week better, it is still a stress-inducing time. UT Libraries will host a series of events throughout the week which include crafts, food and dogs to help students get through it all.
HABIT Dogs
For those who need some quality time with a furry friend, the university's library systems will play host to the HABIT dogs of UT’s College of Veterinary Medicine. These dogs will join you for some relaxation and stress relief during an arduous week of studying.
The dogs are a part of the volunteer group called HABIT, which studies the interactions and bonds between humans and animals. The dogs will be located in Hodges and Pendergrass libraries, and will be there all five days of finals week.
To know when dogs will be present in the Mary Greer Room in Hodges Library or in Pendergrass Library, check the sign-up sheet where owners and their dogs have signed up.
It has been scientifically proven that cuddling with a dog once a day can reduce stress, so come spend time with man's best friend for some helpful relaxation.
Destress for Success
UT Libraries will be hosting its annual Destress for Success event at the Hodges, Devine and Pendergrass Libraries during finals week. The event will take place May 11 through May 18 in order to give students a much needed break during such a stressful week.
The theme this year is “Do You Believe in Magic?” and will include an array of enchanted events. Some activities include arts and crafts like fairy garden making, potion making and wand painting in room 209 in Hodges. The dragon eggs making as well as the wand painting will take place several times during the week, on May 12, 13 and 16, starting at 11 a.m.
Hodges Library will host a game night on May 11 at 6 p.m. in room 209. More information about the week-long event can be found on the events calendar.
Hotcakes at Hodges
Students who wish to unwind and get food with their chancellor will have the opportunity to join Chancellor Donde Plowman for dinner at Hodges library on May 11.
The event will start at 7 p.m. with pancakes, bacon, sausage and orange juice served until supplies run out. It will take place in the Peel Galleria on the second floor of Hodges, and the chancellor and her staff will serve food to students. The event is completely free for students.