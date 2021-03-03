University of Tennessee gamers will be excited to hear that the History Department is holding a new and innovative course during the fall 2021 semester emphasizing video games and how they alter perceptions and understanding of the past.
The course, titled HIUS 383: Red Dead America, will focus on how video games represent historical time periods and events. The class will count as an upper-level class, but it does not require any prerequisites.
The course will cover 2010’s Red Dead Redemption and 2018’s Red Dead Redemption II. Rockstar Games developed both titles.
Associate Professor of History Tore Olsson will teach the class. He specializes within 20th century America and southern history.
Olsson gave a bit of insight on the intriguing upcoming class.
“Starting in August, I have designed and am implementing and rolling out this new, experimental course called ‘Red Dead America,’” Olsson said.
He discussed how he will use the games in his course.
“Basically, what the class is supposed to do is to take two video games, Red Dead Redemption one and two … and use them and the kind of moment in time that they try to capture between 1899 and 1911, and use that as a jumping off point to explore big questions in American history at that moment,” Olsson said.
Olsson used to play video games himself, but fell out of the hobby several years ago. Last summer, he got back into gaming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He discovered Red Dead Redemption II during this time. He felt inspired to cover it due to its immense detail.
“… it really got me fired up as a historian to think about, ‘Man, this is not a simplistic story, this is not a sort of Hollywood narrative,’” Olsson said. “Overall, it’s not a sort of facile engagement with American history. It’s not an edutainment title … but there’s so many moments in the game where you link up with actual real historical topics that are not easy or comfortable or simplistic.”
He talked about how the game captures the real aesthetic of the period through its graphics and setting recreations. Along with this, he discussed how unique some of the topics in the game are in relation to history.
“Even beyond the aesthetics of the world, the topics and the major issues are pretty interesting,” Olsson said. “Some of them are things that video games usually don’t discuss, things that are gritty and difficult. Like with Jim Crow segregation, which is really coming together in the 1890s at this moment that these rules are being instituted and legislated.”
“... the sort of destruction of Appalachia and the incoming of corporations to mine coal and extract lumber, all that is going on at the moment and they’re huge moments in Appalachian history and they appear in the game. They’re not central to the story, but they pop up here and there.”
While playing the game, he discovered that it covered more than just the Midwest of America. He found that it covered the south, Appalachia, the U.S. and Mexico border and even the Caribbean.
Olsson will use this wide variety of locations across the U.S. along with the general narrative of the second game to guide how the class will progress.
“We’ll kind of divide up the syllabus into … four or five different geographical chunks and go through them and be like, ‘Okay, well let’s think about … the history of the Great Plains in the 1890s and what’s actually going on,’” Olsson said. "‘How is it represented in the game and how can this game help us to understand some really big stuff?’”
He wants to create this course to engage with students and get them interested in history. However, he does not want students to replace actual history with video games. He hopes that students will learn through these video games.
This is one of the first history classes to use a video game as its primary resource. Olsson has taught unique classes before, like a class on the history of food. He talked about how he got approval for the course.
“Generally, they’re very flexible,” Olsson said.
“I’ve never been turned down in the past. Of course, I’ve never suggested a class quite like this. But I was like, ‘Hey, here’s this thing that hundreds of our students know really well and here’s what I’m going to do with it. Here are the topics that I’m going to engage and it’s going to be a serious, challenging class that’s reading and writing intensive. Can you give me a shot? Let me try it.’ And they were like, ‘Sure, go for it.’”
Associate Head of the Department of History Charles Sanft talked about their decision in allowing this course.
“The Department of History at UT is home to many innovative teachers and scholars,” Sanft said. “I'm delighted that Professor Olsson is building on his passion for gaming to make a class that students will enjoy and learn from. Video games can teach more than just hand-eye coordination.”
Olsson hopes that students will attend his class. He stressed that students do not need to have any extensive knowledge to join it, but that they should at least know about the Red Dead Redemption video games before attending his class.
Currently, the class has a cap of 35 students. However, it could expand and run for multiple semesters if demand for the class exceeds the limitation.
“If it’s successful, in the sense that a lot of students sign up and that it’s a good semester … then I would be entirely game to do the class again and get it its own course number … but to even build on that,” Olsson said.
Olsson hopes that this class will open doors for students interested in history. He also hopes that future history classes might take more alternative approaches to teaching.
“When registration starts, if you’re interested, sign up,” Olsson said. “Tell your friends. Keep in mind, it’s going to be a serious and challenging class, but I’m going to make it fun. My goal is not to make Red Dead Redemption II boring to you. It’s instead to make American history in this moment come alive to you in a way you may not have considered otherwise.”
Students can find the class under its title “HIUS 383: Red Dead America” when registration begins for the fall semester.
Olsson will also provide updates on the course on his Twitter account, @ToreCarlOlsson. He initially broke the news about the course on this account, which went viral.