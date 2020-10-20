According to a UT News article, the University of Tennessee’s graduate programs have had record enrollment despite the pandemic.
Enrollment for graduate and professional programs is currently at over 6,300 students, which is up 200 from last year.
Graduate programs which are fully online have increased in popularity according to the vice provost and dean of the UT Graduate School, Dixie Thompson. 19.4% of UT’s graduate students are currently enrolled in online programs.
There are two programs which have grown significantly this semester, which are a digital communication program in the College of Communication and Information and a global supply chain management program in the Haslam College of Business.
Although many students have struggled with online classes, there are others who seem to prefer the convenience and flexibility of the virtual format.
Steven Westbrook, a supply chain management student taking classes from home in Birmingham, Alabama, praised the online format. Westbrook said that he was able to work full-time while still taking classes, and even though he was not in Knoxville, he felt a “camaraderie” between classmates.
Another graduate student, Kelly Wiggins, lives in Alcoa, Tennessee, and is studying strategic and digital communication.
Wiggins spoke of how the online format was nice in case she needed to travel while still taking classes, as things are always changing during these times.
Additionally, new opportunities have arisen due to things being virtual rather than face-to-face, such as different chances to “gain research experience” at the Oak Ridge Institute at UT for STEM students, according to Thompson.
There is also “specialized online training” for students wishing to become university professors one day.
The Center for Career Development at UT is offering several events for current undergraduate students who are interested in possible graduate study in the future.
For more information, check out the UT Graduate School website and the website for the Center of Career Development.