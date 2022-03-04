Every Friday, the UT Science Forum provides students, researchers and the public an opportunity to learn about the latest research that is occurring at UT, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and other local institutions.
For this week’s presentation, Matthew Harris, associate professor of economics at the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research in the UT Haslam College of Business, presented “The Hazards of Unwinding the Opioid Epidemic: Evidence from child abuse” via Zoom.
He spoke on the effects that opioids have on our economy and on individuals. There has been a continuous increase in opioid overdose throughout the years with effects that are sometimes overlooked.
There have been strong negative effects of opioid use on healthcare, the educational system, human capital formation and families with children.
The way that Harris became involved with the topic was because employers were not receiving applications for many jobs and they wondered if opioids had any relationship to this issue. He got involved with the opioid crisis through that viewpoint and began to study the other effects as he continued.
Harris explained the process behind his research and the questions behind it.
“What a lot of economic research is about is why do people make the choices that they make? How does the world around them and how do the restraints they face affect what they perceive to be the best way forward for them under those limitations they have? It really looks at the outcomes from the choices that they make and how things change,” Harris said.
Around four to five years ago, he wrote a paper on prescription opioids and labor market outcomes. The point that was brought back to Tennessee was that a 10% decrease in prescription opioid use related to an additional $825 million in personal income across the state.
When he then begin to view the relationship between opioid use and child abuse, he found results that suggested that, although the use of opioids by parents greatly affects children and their mental state, more opioid accessibility means less child abuse.
Providing resources and programs for opioid users instead of policies that strictly end their usage helps to decrease child abuse. The message that he was trying to get across was to not shut off access to prescription opioids.
“Yes, the prescription opioid epidemic is bad, but if you go shut it down with hand-fisted policy things are going to get a whole lot worse,” Harris said.
Toward the end of his lecture, Harris began to take questions from the virtual audience.
Jo Lynn Cunningham, a retired professor of child and family studies at UT, started to ask Harris how to help with his research.
“What kind of advocacy efforts are needed and who are you working with to try to get better awareness and better policies in place?” Cunningham asked.
Harris explained that one of the best ways to approach this is to de-stigmatize addictions and use of medication-assisted therapy (MAT) as well as greater funding needed to provide treatment programs and child protective services. Furthermore, most of the people that he is working with are partners in health and public policy that are trying to increase research awareness across the board.
Harris has published an article pertaining to the lecture topic, titled “The Hazards of Unwinding the Opioid Epidemic: Evidence from Child Maltreatment,” written with Mary Evans and Larry Kessler. It was accepted by the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy. He is also working on various other papers, book chapters and research reports.
Harris has been invited to present at various seminars and conferences. In 2021, he presented at the Bureau of Economic Analysis, American Society for Health Economics, Annual Health Econometrics Workshop and Southern Economics Association. He has taught many graduate and undergraduate courses at UT and held various positions as a director and on an executive board.
For those who would like to learn more about Harris’ research and the discussions held by the UT Science Forum, visit the forum’s page to sign up for the weekly zoom meeting.