The TN Promise and UT Promise scholarship programs regularly allow lower-income students to receive a college education. In a move necessitated by the ongoing pandemic, tnAchieves and the University of Tennessee rescheduled the deadlines for these scholarships.
While the old deadlines ended in early November, the current deadline is in December. Now, every high school senior in Tennessee can apply for the TN Promise by Dec. 1 and the UT Promise by Dec. 15.
UT President and tnAchieves Board Chair cited the decision as providing more opportunity for high school seniors to apply for these scholarships, allowing them an affordable education.
“Tennessee has a history of providing an opportunity for every student to earn a college credential. UT Promise is a critical component of the University of Tennessee’s goal of serving all students who academically earn the opportunity to attend one of our campuses,” Boyd said.
“It is important to reduce the financial barriers often preventing Tennessee students from pursuing their dreams of graduating college. UT Promise and TN Promise directly address this challenge.”
The Tennessee Promise scholarship is a last-dollar program available to any high school senior in Tennessee. If applied for and used, it covers full tuition for two years in either a Tennessee community or technical college. There are no application requirements other than being a high school senior and Tennessee resident.
The UT Promise allows recipients to attend any classes with any UT campus tuition free, provided they also complete a certain number of community service hours during their tenure. Applicants are eligible if they qualify for the Tennessee Hope Scholarship and are from a household with a yearly income of $50,000 or less.
Both programs offer college mentors who guide recipients through their college careers, ensuring that they have the knowledge and resources necessary to succeed. All of this together allows numerous students to afford and access a higher education they otherwise couldn’t.
Officials from tnAchieves, the tnPromise’s partnering organization, previously reported drastically decreased application rates. As of Oct. 26, tnPromise applications were down 20% — from 47,540 applicants in 2019 to 39,323 in 2020. This translated to an 8,217 difference in high school seniors who applied in 2019.
When the Daily Beacon spoke to tnAchieves, they attributed the decline to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The two weeks leading to the previous deadline, Nov. 2, saw the percentage decrease, with tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro reporting a gap fewer than 5,000 below 2019’s numbers.
DeAlejandro credits this accomplishment to Tennessee’s high school career counselors, responsible for guiding students through college and scholarship opportunities.
“Much of the credit belongs to school counselors who work tirelessly for students across our state. They continue to promote the scholarship, as well as counsel students on what it means to actually go to college,” DeAlejandro said.
She described the deadline extension as a way to enable the last remaining high school seniors to apply.
DeAlejandro reports that UT Promise applications were not significantly affected, with application rates “drawing close” to 2019’s numbers.
“We want to ensure all students have the support they need as they transition from high school to college. The deadline extensions mean we have additional time to reach students during this vital time,” DeAlejandro said.
UT Promise applications are on pace to meet last year’s, however. In this regard, DeAlejandro hopes the extension draws further attention to both programs, as tnAchieves want high school seniors to know of as many opportunities as possible.
“We decided to extend so Tennessee Achieves has an opportunity to market UT Promise to eligible Tennessee Promise applicants. It was more ensuring we communicated the opportunity to every Tennessee Promise applicant,” DeAlejandro said.
DeAlejandro describes FAFSA applications as the next big deadline after the TN and UT Promise. As of Nov. 11, FAFSA applications are due June 30, 2021.
You can apply for the TN Promise using this link and you can apply for the UT Promise using this link.