The University of Tennessee has received a designation for Best Graduate Schools from the U.S. News and World Report after they released rankings for the top universities and programs.
U.S. News and World Report released their rankings of the top universities, colleges and graduate programs on March 30. UTK received several top rankings and high placements in the report. In total, four of UTK’s colleges and 20 graduate programs received top spots on several lists.
The colleges on the lists include the Haslam College of Business, the College of Law, the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences and the Tickle College of Engineering. The Tickle College of Engineering also received high rankings in nine of its disciplines. These rankings, along with the programs on the lists, are significant enough for UTK to receive a Best Graduate Schools designation, as reported by UTK News.
Dean of the Graduate School Dixie Thompson, along with provost John Zomchick, spoke about these rankings and what they mean for the university and students everywhere.
“Rankings are one indicator that prospective students can use when deciding which graduate school to attend,” Thompson said. “If a program is highly ranked, it might help influence a prospective student to attend.”
These rankings help students in deciding on what the best programs will be for them. It will also increase overall coverage of the programs due to their high prominence.
“Significance often depends on what the user of the rankings is looking for,” Zomchick said. “The higher the ranking, the more notice a program will receive in the media and elsewhere.”
These top rankings and the designation show the work that the university has put into making these programs the best that they can be.
“The rankings are an external validation of the important work that our faculty, staff and students are doing in graduate education,” Thompson said. “Their dedication to excellence is reflected in these rankings.”
They have invested an immense amount of time and money into these colleges and programs to gain more students. Thompson said that they spend “over $4 million annually” towards recruiting, helping and investing in graduate students. This investment shows how much is put into UT to produce quality programs and students.
“UT is our state’s land-grant, flagship university,” Thompson said. “We are also a major research university. In order to continue to serve the state, nation and world through our mission, we must have great graduate programs. These rankings are one indicator of the high quality of our graduate programs.”
They constantly check to make sure that these programs run smoothly. They employ different measures to ensure that this takes place.
“We are dedicated to continuous improvement for all our programs, which undergo periodic examination by internal and external examiners,” Zomchick said.
They will also implement some newer strategies to ensure that these programs remain within these top-ranking positions.
“UT is launching a new strategic vision,” Thompson said. “As we look to the future, we are continually examining our program offerings and when appropriate modifying existing programs and adding new majors to meet the needs of prospective students.”
Thompson and Zomchick expressed pride and admiration towards UTK for its work in acquiring these rankings. They hope that the university will continue to provide quality education and programs for students.
“UT has many exceptional graduate and professional programs,” Thompson said. “I’m proud of the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students that allow these programs to thrive.”
“The rankings show the strength of graduate programs in several colleges,” Zomchick said.
“I am proud and grateful for the efforts of all faculty across all colleges, and I am delighted that many have earned national recognition for the strength of their research and scholarship, which is the driver for all graduate education. UT continues to be a choice destination for those seeking to do advanced work in many disciplines.”