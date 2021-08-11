There are so many exciting things to do this semester, including some very bizarre and interesting courses. This fall, ease back into on-campus college life through some exciting and unique classes.
Here are some courses guaranteed to pique interests and possibly create new hobbies.
Scuba Diving 261
The first eye-catching course to sign up for is Scuba Diving, which is a Physical Ed Activity Program offered through the department of Kinesiology/Recreational Sports. It is offered as a two credit hour course that is available for all undergraduate levels and has additional fees of $270 to cover the cost of equipment and course material.
Scuba Diving professor Greg Blankenship discussed the unique course.
“This course can eventually lead to obtaining an official scuba certification through an exciting optional off-campus trip at the end of the semester,” Blankenship said.
There are also other variations of this scuba diving course such as Advanced Scuba Diving I, Rescue Scuba Diving and Master Scuba Diving which can result in National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI) leadership roles.
Stress Management 237
Another Physical Ed Activity Program offered through the department of Kinesiology/Recreational Sports is Stress Management. It is offered as a two credit hour course that is available for all undergraduate levels.
This class dives into the relationship between stress and health. What is learned throughout this course will be implemented through physical activities to practice various coping strategies in order to further reduce stress. Information from this class can be applied to everyday life and will definitely help to reduce the stresses of returning to college this fall.
Chocolate: Bean to Bar 123
Sports are not in everyone’s wheelhouse; therefore, UT offers interesting courses outside of physical activities. For instance, Chocolate: Bean to Bar is a course that is completely virtual this fall.
This class is through the department of Entomology and Plant Pathology and is a three credit hour course available for all undergraduate levels.
According to Chocolate: Bean to Bar professor and head of the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, Dewayne Shoemaker, “Everyone loves chocolate.”
Though this class is to be offered completely online, it still gives the full learning experience. Learn what “real” chocolate actually tastes like and dive deeper into the history and business of the cacao plant. This course covers cultures impacted by chocolate business, as well as the environmental aspect of the world of chocolate.
Non-Major Intro to Painting 213
Artistic juices will be flowing strong in the Non-Major Intro to Painting course. This is an Arts and Sciences class that is offered as a three credit hour course available for all undergraduate levels. This class will explore acrylic and oil painting on canvas and is a perfect outlet for starting a new hobby.
Introduction to Theatre 100
This next class can be used as an Arts and Humanities General Education Requirement. The Introduction to Theatre class is a three credit hour course that is available for all undergraduate levels and is being offered as both on-campus and fully virtual. Learn how to interpret theatrical productions and even participate in some acting practices throughout this course.
Japanese Graphic Novel/Anime 321
Finally, if any of the sports, educational or art classes mentioned above do not sound like fun options, maybe Japanese Graphic Novel/Anime will be a better course selection.
This class is offered through the department of Modern Foreign Languages and Literature and it is a three credit hour course available for all undergraduate levels. There is no requirement of being able to read or write in Japanese, as all readings will be translated into English. This class will explore major contemporary Japanese cinema studies through films and animated television, as well as delve into graphic novels.
With all these distinctive academic studies, there is bound to be something that intrigues every student. Just remember to take an enjoyable class every now and to try something new while broadening skill sets and becoming a more well rounded student.