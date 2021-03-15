Now that we are officially halfway through the semester, studying is more important now than ever. Without spring break, many students are beginning to feel worn down and lack the motivation to study.
Sometimes all you need is the right study music to fix the mid-term blues. Here is a list of some of the best types of music to help you focus while you study.
Classical
For a long time, people thought that listening to classical music made you smarter, and while that was proven to not be the case, it does make for good study music.
Playing some Beethoven, Mozart or Bach can act as great background music for your studying. Although it might not actually make you smarter, it can make you feel smarter, and that confidence is always welcome while studying is underway.
The key to finding music for studying is to find music that does not have lyrics. Lyrics in songs can distract you and make it harder to focus on studying.
Instrumentals
If classical music isn’t your style, then consider some violin or piano music. There are a lot of artists out there who make instrumental versions of your favorite songs or have their own works out there that contain no lyrics.
There are many instrumental artists out there, but some to start your searches are violinists Lindsey Stirling and David Garrett or the piano group The Piano Guys.
Smooth jazz
Another style of music that can be conducive to studying and has few lyrics is smooth jazz.
Instead of lyrics, this music is often scored with brass instruments such as the saxophone, trumpet and trombone as well as piano, deep bass and drums. This music can help you concentrate and the diversity in sounds can help keep your brain engaged and focused on the studying at hand.
Lo-Fi
This is another great music choice for studying, as many people find it a useful method to maintain concentration while they work. There are a number of great lo-fi playlists out there. Spotify has a series of playlists devoted to this style of music, as does YouTube.
What you need to be careful of when picking study music is to limit distractions. Spotify might be a great choice for listening to your study music if you have Spotify Premium, but without that subscription, there will be ads that will distract you and interrupt your studying.
YouTube playlists can have the same problems with interrupting ads, but there are a few streams on YouTube that play lo-fi tracks without any ads, and this can be a great option to minimize the distractions in your study music.
Indie/Folk
If you are craving music that has lyrics, then try out some indie or folk music. While many of these songs do have lyrics, they are more peaceful and light, and it will be more likely that you will be able to focus on your own work over the lyrics in these songs.
It is important when you are choosing what music to study with that you choose something that makes you feel upbeat and happy. Any music that makes you think negatively or puts you in a melancholy mood will not be conducive to studying.
Indie and folk music can be a good choice to set a happy and peaceful mood that is useful and often needed when it comes to studying.
Video game soundtracks
Video game soundtracks are meant to not only enhance a gamer’s experience, but to also help them focus on the game. While you may not have a controller in hand, these soundtracks can also double for some good study music.
The best use of the video game soundtrack may be in writing papers, as it will encourage you to continue your journey without stopping, just as it does in the game while you play.
Just remember not to listen to your study music too loudly. Keep it loud enough to block out the noises around you, but quiet enough to still allow you to think.
Ambient sounds
If you find listening to music distracting while you study, then consider incorporating ambient sounds into your study routine.
If you do not know what ambient sounds are, think of noises some people listen to when falling asleep at night, like white noise or a fan.
These sounds can provide enough noise to stop your brain from wandering, and help you focus.
Nature sounds
Being outside can be calming, but studying outside is not always the best solution — especially when there are distractions nearby. This is where the sounds of nature come in. Listening to soothing nature sounds like the chirping of birds, campfires, waterfalls or even thunderstorms can be great background noise.
There are a lot of apps that can be downloaded onto your phone that play these sounds for you, as well as ambient sounds. Some apps, including one called Relax Melodies, will even allow you to mix different nature and ambient sounds to create the perfect sound you need to help you focus.
Silence
While music can be a great tool, it is also important to remember that some of the best studying can be done in a quiet space with no one around.