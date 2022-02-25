UT has become a longstanding source of international opportunities, giving students the chance to explore the world around them and go beyond the boundaries of Knoxville. From June 10 to July 1 of this summer, UT is once again offering a once-in-a-lifetime journey to Accra, Ghana.
The faculty-directed program will be led by UT Africana studies lecturer Amadou Sall. Since 2005, Sall has administered numerous study abroad trips to Dakar, the capital of Senegal, Cape Town, a capital of South Africa and Accra, the capital of Ghana.
With his Fulani heritage and homeplace being West Africa, Sall felt a close connection to Ghana and thought experiential learning would best help students foster an open mind and learn the vast, impactful history of Ghana.
“I chose Ghana because most enslaved Africans came to the Americas through the Ashanti Kingdom, now Ghana,” Sall said. “Visiting the Forts gives students a greater knowledge of the scale of Trans-Atlantic slave trade and this sad history of humanity.”
With this study abroad program, students get to witness first-hand significant cultural practices and remnants of Ghana’s complex history. Through guided tours, students have visited music and craft workshops, historical slaves sites such as Cape Coast Castle and cultural arts centers.
Not only have UT students gotten to experience Ghana’s past and customs, but they were also given chances to tour Ghana’s beautiful natural scenery as well, including hikes up Ghana’s tallest mountain, canopy walks, botanical garden tours and visits to West Africa’s Moe National Park.
Students further delved into Ghanaian life through service-learning and volunteer opportunities. In years prior, Sall and his students repainted classrooms, repaired floors and assisted Ghanaian citizens in constructing a new library and computer science lab.
UT alumnus and former interdisciplinary studies major Corey Hodge studied abroad in Ghana in 2012. To this day, Hodge looks back on his experience as an incredibly life-changing, culturally-awakening and humbling journey.
“Modern media always depicts the worst aspects of Africa, pushing the notion that its entire continent is nothing but poverty-stricken and ‘in need of our help,’” Hodge said. “But in reality, there is an entire sophisticated culture of happy and fulfilled people.”
Hodge recounted a time when he and his classmates were visiting the local market and noticed the absence of workplace competition that they were so accustomed to at home. Instead, he saw vendors trading with one another and assisting each other in selling their crafts.
“These experiences were so eye-opening and baffling to me because we live under such a ‘sell first, earn first’ mindset in America whereas in Ghana, I saw such a sense of community and collectivism,” Hodge said. “I would highly recommend studying in a place that is so culturally different than what you’re used to because that’s when your mind truly begins to open and that’s when you really learn.”
Kwambe Bullard, also an interdisciplinary studies major with a concentration in Africana studies, plans to study abroad for the first time in Accra this summer.
Growing up in predominantly Black schools, including Green Magnet Elementary, Vine Middle and Austin-East Magnet High, Bullard had years of experience in playing the Dunun, a West African rope-tuned cylindrical drum with rawhide skin on the ends, which originally sparked his interest in West African culture.
Over the years, Bullard’s appreciation has grown as he is now studying the African Diaspora and working at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.
“I want to experience the whole of West African culture and have a better understanding of the Transatlantic Slave Trade without an Americanized lens, which is why Ghana will be the perfect destination for me to learn the complex issues facing the African nation while still enjoying a rich social experience,” Bullard said.
For wherever one may choose to study, whether on campus or off, the UT study abroad program provides ample opportunity for students to experience the wide world around them. Sall and his students believe that Ghana, in particular, with its vibrant history and community, will give students the chance to learn and appreciate other cultures while actively feeding their wanderlust.