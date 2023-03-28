To kick off Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week on Monday, the Graduate Student Senate, or GSS, held an awards banquet in the Student Union in order to honor graduate students, professors, mentors and organizations who have demonstrated excellence in their field.
The night began with dinner and music, accompanied by a violin and cello duet performed by School of Music graduate students Mei Lia White and Hannah Paulus. The perimeter of the room was lined with art displays provided by the School of Art, with all featured artists being graduate students themselves. These art displays were presented through film, photography, sculpture, drawing and other methods of creation.
Leighton Chappell, the vice president of GSS, was the emcee for the night. He explained the purpose of the banquet in his opening remarks before introducing UT Chancellor Donde Plowman.
“This year, we take different forms to accomplish the goal of recognizing our outstanding graduate and professional students, as well as those faculty staff organizations that support them in their pursuit of higher education,” Chappell said, gesturing to the musicians on his left and the art around the room.
“We are a university on the rise,” Plowman said. “You know, all universities are universities. But graduate students are the heart of our university. I think of students in the classroom doing research engagement, I think of law school, our professional clinics and social work. All of this is possible because of you.”
The theme continued when GSS President George T. Fields took the stage to wrap up the opening remarks. He recognized those who attended the banquet but focused on the graduate students. Fields listed award recipients, students, guests, nominators, administrators, senators of GSS, musicians and artists as the people who made the night possible.
“What we have in this room is a community of people who recognize that graduate and professional students give a lot to this university and deserve a lot in return,” Fields said. “I can’t think of a better way to shine a spotlight on those around us who deserve to have all eyes on them.”
The first award was presented by Deborah Crawford, the vice chancellor for research at UT. The Excellence in Graduate Research award was awarded to three nominees: Sarah Narvaiz, studying theory and practice in teacher education; Charles “Boomer” Russell, studying biochemistry and cellular and molecular biology; and Yi Yang, studying material sciences and engineering. Yang received the 2023 Graduate Researcher of the Year award.
“You are graduate students representing the future of our great university and our great nation. Together, you’re working to solve some of the most challenging problems in our lives. We are so very proud of your commitment to create and apply knowledge that truly will save lives and lead to prosperous, secure and sustainable futures for all,” Crawford said.
The next award was titled “Excellence in Graduate Teaching.” Ferlin McGaskey, director of professional development, teaching and learning innovation presented the award.
“The most difficult role (graduate students) have is that of a graduate teaching assistant. It is a crucial and vital role that enables our institution to meet its goals and objectives in all areas for our students, our state and our world,” McGaskey said.
24 students were nominated and the three recipients were Nicholas Grondin, a doctoral candidate in geography; Nicole Lussier, a doctoral student in ecology and evolutionary biology; and the 2023 Graduate Teacher of the Year, Kristel Scoresby, a doctoral student in social work.
There were nine nominations for the third award, which honored graduate and professional students who exemplified extraordinary leadership, participated in service learning or other community initiatives or provided service leadership to their academic discipline.
Mandie Beeler, the director of the Jones Center for Leadership and Service, presented this award to Chulin Chen, a doctoral student in industrial and systems engineering; Laura Horton, a doctoral student in comparative and experimental medicine; and Jeana Partin, a doctoral student in educational leadership and policy studies.
“Service connects people socially, emotionally, and spiritually. These students truly live out the Volunteer spirit,” Beeler said, before presenting Chen with the 2023 Graduate Student Leader of the Year award. “The commitment to serving others is a large part of what makes Rocky Top a great place to be and all of these student leaders represent us, but especially Chen.”
The Excellence in Community Engagement award was presented by Tyvi Small, vice chancellor for diversity and engagement, to Ashley Browning, a doctoral student in sociology; Morgan Fleming, a doctoral student in ecology and evolutionary biology; and Megan Kleeschulte, a doctoral candidate in anthropology. Kleeschulte was also named the 2023 Graduate Volunteer of the Year.
“UT is one of 28 universities nationally to be considered by the Carnegie Foundation as a community engaged with very high research activity. Out of the seven nominations for this award, GSS is recognizing three graduate students for their dedication to including and engaging the community in their outreach and research,” Small said.
Byron Hughes, assistant vice chancellor and dean of students, presented the fifth award, naming an Outstanding Graduate Student Organization. The three organizations that received this award were the Knoxville-Tennessee Environmental Soil and Stream Testing organization, Plant Sciences Graduate Student Association — who also received the 2023 Graduate Student Organization of the Year award — and the Women’s Organization of MBAs.
In his introduction of the groups, Hughes noted how crucial the graduate student experience is to a thriving campus life.
“The transforming power of an organization matters. It’s a space for collisions of people and purpose for people and purpose to intersect. Rocky Top is made better when people come together, centered around purpose, and commit to using their strengths and talents to move forward,” Hughes said.
The following three awards were given to those who teach, mentor and support graduate and professional students.
The first of these, the sixth total award, was presented by Elisabeth Schussler, the faculty senate president, to three professors who have shown outstanding commitment to teaching graduate and professional students.
The honor was awarded to Kate McClernon-Chaffin, a professor of social work who was also named the 2023 Graduate Professor of the Year; Rajan Lamichhane, assistant professor of biochemistry and cellular and molecular biology; and Louis Rocconi, associate professor of educational leadership and policy studies department.
The seventh award for Outstanding Graduate Research Mentor was awarded to three recipients by John Zomchick, senior vice chancellor and provost.
These recipients were Sindu Jagadamma, associate professor of biosystems engineering and soil sciences; Keerthi Krishnan, assistant professor of biochemistry and cellular and molecular biology; and Joshua Rosenberg, assistant professor of theory and practice in teacher education. Jagadamma was named the 2023 Graduate Research Mentor of the Year.
Dixie L. Thompson, vice provost and dean of the graduate school, presented the Outstanding Graduate Student Support award to Joshua Kenna, assistant professor of theory and practice in teacher education; Lois Presser, professor of sociology; and Morgan Tolbert, administrative assistant for graduate programs in veterinary medicine.
Presser was named the 2023 Graduate Director and Coordinator of the Year. As Presser’s name was announced, her attending children broke out into cheers of joy, becoming one of the highlights of the night.
The last award of the night was presented by Chappell. The honor of Graduate Student Senate Outstanding Contribution was awarded to Kassie Hollabaugh, a doctoral student in entomology and plant pathology; Karen Norwood, a doctoral student in English; and Breanna Schaeffer, a doctoral student in mechanical, aerospace, and biomedical engineering. The recipient of 2023 Graduate Student Senator of the Year was Hollabaugh, who leads the senate’s Travel Awards Committee.
Thompson was welcomed back on stage for the closing remarks of this event.
“This night made me reflect on all the different ways that graduate education impacts our campus,” Thompson said. “The research that our students do, the teaching that they perform, the work they do in our communities through service and leadership and the team around them that makes it all work.”
