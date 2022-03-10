The past couple of years have presented new challenges to instructors all over the world, especially with the move to virtual learning. At the beginning of the pandemic, all UT courses were moved online as the campus was shut down. Since then, courses have been slowly moving back to face-to-face sessions.
These past few semesters, a majority of courses began moving back to in-person classes, with the exception of large lecture classes, where social distancing was not an option. For the spring 2022 semester, UT aimed to move all classes back to in-person. However, there are still many professors and faculty who are working remotely for personal reasons.
The initiative from UT to move all classes in-person this semester stems from an academic standpoint. In a statement from Chancellor Plowman at the beginning of the semester, she stated that the past couple of years have shown that students are more likely to get a better learning experience from face-to-face courses.
“One of the things we have learned in the past two years is that face-to-face classes enhance student learning and reduce the sense of isolation that often accompanies virtual classes,” Plowman said. “As was the case last semester, a change of modality for any reason must be approved by the appropriate dean.”
The need for approval from the appropriate dean has increased the likelihood of a class being in-person, since approval is not as easy to get now that there is a plan within the university to move away from virtual learning. Those who continue to teach virtual classes have faced challenges from many different angles throughout the semester.
Matthew Pittman, assistant professor in the school of advertising and public relations, talked about his experience teaching virtual classes this semester. He has taught Advertising/Public Relations 562 virtually for the past few semesters, as well as other advertising and public relation courses.
He has faced challenges throughout this semester, navigating virtual learning at a university that is now primarily back to face-to-face sessions.
“I think just about everyone misses the in-person presence and vibe for classes,” Pittman said. “It got way better when we realized it was just a straight-up different environment and we should stop trying to replicate the traditional, in-person classes.”
Pittman was open about the university's support for virtual classes during the current semester. He has felt supported in his continuation of remote teaching, especially now that the university, students and faculty are used to the concept of virtual courses.
“I think when you acknowledge and are honest about the strengths and limitations of remote course learning, it can be a wonderful way for students to learn,” Pittman said. “Sometimes it sucks. Oftentimes it feels unnatural or sub-par. But many times it’s the only option for people to better themselves, and so we as educators should make it the best we can.”
Another professor who has continued their online teaching experience is Barbara Kaye, professor in the School of Journalism and Electronic Media. She has not found it difficult to remain virtual due to university limitations for the current semester. Kaye is supportive of online teaching and believes it can help better students for the future.
“Universities have the responsibilities to help students navigate the online world of learning,” Kaye said. “During the pandemic, many students did not do well in online classes, but we blame the technology instead of lack of preparation. Online learning requires good reading skills, concentration, initiative, self-motivation and independence.”
Kaye would like to see more support from universities towards students. Many students struggled with virtual classes during the pandemic, and this is still an issue that remains as we continue to have remote learning as an option. Kaye believes that university support should be catered to help the students learn how to navigate the virtual world and make it less isolating.
“Universities could facilitate the move to online by creating learning spaces similar to the ‘WeWork’ model of contemporary office spaces,” Kaye said. “Similar to library study rooms, ‘WeLearn’ spaces could be set up around campus for synchronous and asynchronous learning.”
“The spaces could be envisioned in many ways, some with traditional library carrels, others with sofas and comfy chairs, easy access to drinks and snacks, and all with a meeting/hangout area.”
There is still a long way to go with virtual learning as it continues at universities across the nation. Faculty and students struggle with the isolation of these virtual courses, as well as engagement during sessions. The university continues to try and support these spaces as the virtual learning era begins to die down with the decrease in COVID cases.