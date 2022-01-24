After nearly two months away for the holidays, merely thinking about returning to school can prompt unwanted levels of stress. Words like “studying,” “homework” and “exams” sound off alarms and make us wish we could return to a time when those things seemed so far away.
But alas, the spring semester has arrived and we have no choice but to put our minds back into school-mode. While the next 16 weeks may look scary right now, there are ways we can prepare ourselves to make the transition from the holiday season to academic season a little less intimidating.
Listing goals
Creating a unique, personalized list of goals for the semester is a great way to get your head back in a school-related mindset without being too overwhelmed. These goals can be short-term or long-term, individual or group-oriented, big or small — so long as they reflect your interests in a positive way.
When writing down your goals for the semester, consider placing them in a location that you will have easy access to. Putting your list of goals somewhere that you check every day can be a great motivator and effective way to ensure you don’t lose sight of what you want to achieve as the school year progresses.
Starting off strong
Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to prepare the morning of the first week of classes. Come to class with the appropriate materials and attitude and make good impressions. Put effort into your work, despite how easy it may seem to put off until the last minute or do half-heartedly.
Most of us are bound to face burnout at some point, so by starting the semester off strong, you may be able to manage damage control ahead of time given that tougher challenges arise later in the semester. Also, when doubting yourself during trying times, you can look back at the student you were at the beginning of the semester and know you are capable of performing well — you are not a bad student, you’re just human like everyone else.
Maintaining planner usage
Numerous sources recommend buying a planner to manage school and/or work related activities, so if you don’t have one already, take this as a final sign.
Keeping a planner on hand gives you the opportunity to write down responsibilities the moment you’re assigned them, which reduces the risk of forgetting or misremembering them. It also allows you to see all tasks you need to complete in one neat space, which makes prioritizing them more convenient.
Furthermore, writing in a planner grants you the ability to physically check obligations off once they are completed, which is arguably one of the most satisfying feelings you can experience as a student.
Adopting a consistent sleep schedule
Everyone knows how big of an impact sleep has on health, but it remains something that is consistently shrugged off like it’s no big deal.
For a more successful semester, try waking up and going to bed around the same time everyday, including the weekends. Consistent sleep translates to more alertness and better concentration, which sets up a better environment for success and productivity.
The occasional all-nighter may seem inevitable for some, so don’t beat yourself up over it. So long as you are trying your best and doing all that you are individually capable of you are being successful.
Investing in yourself
One of the worst parts about transitioning from life on break to life in school is the fact that we often give up doing the things that bring us personal joy in order to look like better students. While everyone’s schedules and workloads look different, we can all be alike in that we make time for ourselves.
Always schedule time to do the things that you like. Stick to that schedule, and never allow someone to make you feel guilty for doing less than them. We are all capable of different things simply because we are all different individuals. Knowing your limits and putting your health first is something worth bragging about — not denying yourself pleasure because you want to keep up appearances.