On Tuesday Feb. 22, journalist Michael Specter visited UT to host a lecture on the importance of science in an opinion-based society.
Specter is most known for his work for the New Yorker where he has written countless stories concerning global public health and science. He has been awarded multiple national and international writing recognitions.
Presented by The University of Tennessee’s School of Journalism & Electronic Media, the lecture took place in Strong Hall. Students, professors and science advocates filled the room as Specter thanked the audience members for their attendance.
The speaker’s first point focused on the topic of denialism and how it has indulged our American society in recent years.
“I put off writing a book for years in hope that the problem would go away,” Specter said.
Adversely, the problem soon became much bigger and altered a sense of transparency the science community and the public once relied on.
In the monumental year of 2020, it was obvious critical decisions regarding health and safety needed to be made surrounding the new COVID-19 pandemic. As our country was faced with this harsh reality, people found comfort in denialism. Specter said this environment bred misinformation and mistrust towards matters of vaccinations and face coverings.
Specter also believes that, somewhere in the past 50 years, health science has become oddly political in nature. Though facts are facts, they come with a point of view. In the post-truth world, leading officials are more concerned with appealing to self-interests and gaining votes rather than protecting America.
Specter emphasized that this is not the only case that people refuse to accept reality. Climate change is factually based, however not received because it will not directly affect us in the near future. While doubt and skepticism are essential, lying is disastrous and has become entirely too normalized in today’s age. Specter said people simply do not know what to believe anymore, so they choose to believe in nothing.
With science and technology reaching new heights and claiming new power, it is very likely that the world will be reordered. Specter, along with scientists, worry that it will not be done correctly.
“I fear we are losing what makes us great,” Specter said. “Enlightenment has brought us a long way.”
As the world has been defined by scientific enterprise, it is only right that overwhelming data has to be accepted by those that it affects.
It is apparent that social media has played a huge role in shaping opinions and writing a narrative that is not always completely true.
“No one that invented social platforms ever thought they would have all the power that they do,” Specter said.
Most vital, Specter believes, our country needs to be educated and to know when and who to question because hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives due to lies they were told.
Kaylee Walper, senior studying biological sciences, said she was glad to hear Specter argue for scientific rationalism, while maintaining strong opinions of the topic.
“The most important takeaway from tonight’s lecture is that it’s okay to be controversial,” Walper said. “I thought I had to be un-opinionated, but I appreciate Michael Specter for speaking what he believes and not diminishing the facts.”