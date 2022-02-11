On Thursday afternoon, Professor Gabrielle Foreman delivered the Douglass Day 2022 Plenary Address entitled, “Frederick Douglass and the Politics of Trust: Black Organizing, Black Wealth and the Failure of the Freedman’s Bank.”
Professor Foreman holds the Paterno Family Chair of Liberal Arts and is a Professor of English, African American Studies and History at Penn State University. Prior to her address, the preliminary Douglass Day celebration showcased numerous influential black writers and scholars, opening with a poetry reading from Cornelius Eady, award-winning poet and John C. Hodges Chair of Excellence in English at UT.
Associate Professor of English Katy Chiles introduced Eady and his notoriety as a poet, scholar and professor. Eady read his poem “We the People” prior to Foreman’s address.
“[Eady’s] work has appeared on NPR, PBS and BBC radio, and his awards include fellowships from the NEA, Guggenheim Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Elizabeth Gray Award from Poet’s House, where he serves as its interim director,” Chiles said.
Eady’s poetry acted as a powerful precursor to Foreman’s plenary address. Eady has written and published numerous works and poetry anthologies showcasing the power of Black voices in discussions of race and class.
As a secondary introduction to Foreman, Shaine Destine, assistant professor at UT Libraries and Anne Langendorfer, lecturer in the department of English, offered a discussion of Foreman’s influential co-writing of the “Colored Conventions Movement: Black Writing in the Nineteenth Century,” a primary focus of the address that followed.
In her address, Foreman covered topics ranging from the Black organization of the Colored Conventions, the first black-owned newspaper, The Freedom Journal, unjust racial wealth discrepancies in our country, as well as the failure of the Freedman’s Bank.
Foreman’s address centered around the idea of trust as “pleading to believe,” yet Foreman defines trust as a two-fold.
“The carefully structured and protected financial windfall the wealthy come into when they turn 18, 30 or when their relatives pass their financial wealth along to them [include] an assertion of knowledge and promise in the face of skepticism, as in ‘please believe,’” Foreman said.
Entering the second portion of her address, Foreman discussed the widening racial wealth gap, noting how the “net worth of a typical white family is nearly ten times greater than that of a Black family.”
Foreman provided evidence for the wealth gaps that have emerged and have been accumulated from “structural inequality as well as differences in ... access and power.”
Furthermore, Foreman closed the address with a discussion of the Freedman’s Bank, established to help finance the lives of newly emancipated people, a portion of history that she said is understudied.
She further identified truth in terms of the Bank’s campaign, as “the faith and confidence necessary to make all sorts of things work: banking, investments, democracy,” as well as the “assets held in financial trust, the carefully structured and protected financial arrangement involving a trusted third party.”
Thursday’s address acted as a preliminary discussion of the importance of the newly popularized Frederick Douglass Day that is celebrated on his chosen birthday of Feb 14.
Foreman’s breadth of knowledge on the Colored Conventions provided insight into Black voices, and provided space for a holiday that is greatly valued by scholars of English and American history.
The main event of Frederick Douglass Day will commence on Monday, Feb. 14 in Student Union Room 262 and via Zoom, where attendees will participate in a “transcribe-a-thon” from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. More information on that event can be found on the English department website.