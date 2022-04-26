A book titled “Richard Eager: A Pilot’s Story from Tennessee Eagle Scouts to General Montgomery’s ‘Flying Fortress’” looks at the life of UT alumnus Colonel Richard Ernest Evans, known as “Richard Eager,” and was co-written with his daughter Barbara Evans Kinnear. Proceeds from the book, published in July 2021, are donated to the non-profit Air Force Aid Society.
Evans was born and raised in Knoxville and grew up participating in the Boy Scots of America as well as Knoxville High School’s ROTC. He learned how to fly with the Tennessee Air National Guard and while in his third year here at UT, he was accepted into the Flying Cadet School and enlisted in the army in December of 1939. During his training he earned the nickname “Richard Eager.”
In January 1943 he entered combat in the Mediterranean Theater of Operations and over the course of the next two years, he flew 54 missions in North Africa, Italy, Japan and some German territories. Most of these were done in the Theresa Leta, his B-17E “Flying Fortress.”
After the war, Evans got married and joined the National Guard in California. He also had a long career selling life insurance.
When the Korean War broke out, he recalled into active duty as a Deputy Director of Operations for the USAF Strategic Air Command. During the Cold War, he was promoted to colonel and was the commander of the B-58 test squadron. Afterwards, in 1958, he worked with the North American Aircraft Company.
He was known for his literary works and his personality. The book was even largely written by him after his two children, Barbara and her brother Donald, convinced him to write about his memories. Richard wrote the preface of the book himself.
“Conceived as the Twentieth Century is coming to an end, this book is written for interested and concerned young people, anxious to understand and reflect upon the kind of world they are inheriting. It is also for older folks: those who, though they may be fading, find joy and pride in recalling the young people they once were,” Evans said.
Evans passed away in June of 2006.
Evans wrote this work from 1990 until 1993. He worked hard to find a publisher but was unable to, and self-publishing had not yet become popular. His daughter Barbara Evans Kinnear promised to get the book published after his death.
In 2008, a wildfire destroyed Kinnear’s home as well as her father’s work. It took her 10 years to find historical sources and documents as well as to restore the material.
Kinnear is proud of her father’s accomplishments and wants to get his story out so that people can read his words and get to know him the way many of his loved ones knew him.
“My father was a wonderful storyteller. He wrote with humor, humility and understood the value of history. His stories will remind others of the importance of family, long-honored values and facing one’s fears” Kinnear said.
People that have picked up the book love it. In a review provided by Kinnear’s publicist, reader Gilbert Lentz said he found the book’s existence miraculous and drew inspiration from Evans and his life.
"That this book is available is a miracle in itself. A near-final draft written by Evans was in the possession of his daughter after he died. This was destroyed when her house burned in a California wildfire. Afraid all was lost, Ms. Kinnear happily discovered earlier drafts in a storage locker. She was determined to complete the manuscript so her father’s amazing story could be told,” Lentz said.
“The book is a handsome volume. The pictures of the war in the air are striking. The family album gives you an idea of the middle America that his generation came from. There are full appendices, chronologies and notes to supplement your understanding of Evans and his time. I enjoyed reading about this accomplished and inspiring man.”
The book is now available for purchase on Amazon for those who wish to read more on the life of Richard Evans. Additionally, the book has its own website and Facebook page where readers can learn more.