The First-Year Programs contain a variety of classes designed for all students that are in their first year at UT. These classes are constructed to aid students in their transition to the University of Tennessee, which is influential in their steps towards success in and out of the classroom.
Within these programs, there are various freshman seminar topics that are offered. They are courses that are presented to learn about subjects that you are interested in, along with a professor who is equally interested. With an enrollment maximum of eighteen students, freshmen will get plenty of interaction with their professors and peers.
The Question of God is one of the many seminar classes that are offered at UT. Robert Mee, William and Sara Clark Professor in Business, has taught this class every fall semester for the past fifteen years. His seminar compares the different views of Sigmund Freud and C. S. Lewis.
Within this course, he discusses two different world views on happiness, love, suffering, death and various other topics. The primary sources used within his class are psychiatrist Armand Nicholi’s book, “The Question of God,” based on a class he taught for decades at Harvard University, and a PBS documentary of the same name featuring experts that provide an insight into Freud and Lewis.
Mee also goes deeper into Freud’s and Lewis’s ideas by covering some of their most famous publications, “The Future of an Illusion”and “Mere Christianity.”
“Teaching a freshman seminar class is really valuable for the students. A lot of courses at UT are implicit about worldviews and what is covered in class, while this course is explicit and it specifically addresses the question of worldviews,” Mee said.
This course has proven beneficial for students who are questioning their faith, wanting to discuss important issues within our society, or wanting to develop a relationship with a professor that can be sustained throughout their time at college.
Hank Dunlap, a sophomore studying economics, said that the class was instrumental in helping him navigate questions of faith.
“I really loved the class. I signed up for it during a time when I was questioning my faith. I had always been an agnostic (leaning toward atheist) but around the time I was signing up for college I started to wonder about God and this class seemed perfect for me,” Dunlap said.
“At the beginning, I would have said I was an agnostic but, by the end of the class, I was a Christian.”
Professor Mee is known for keeping his class unbiased and letting his students draw their own conclusions about his personal views of the topics they discuss in the classroom. While many students do not come away from this course with changed beliefs, they do leave with more knowledge about worldwide issues and two central ways these issues can be seen through others’ eyes.
The first year at UT can be a challenging time, but this class along with the various others that are offered within these programs can make college a less stressful experience and help you to grow as a person and student, as well as aid you in anything you are questioning, whether it be faith or another critical issue.
All of these different courses are highly recommended by current and former students, and they are known to help students in many ways. Other classes cover topics ranging from fashion to sports history to the Titanic.
If you are interested in this class or any other first-year classes that are available to current or upcoming freshmen, then visit The First Year Programs Website.