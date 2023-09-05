“An essential feature of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is a commitment to maintaining an atmosphere of intellectual integrity and academic honesty. As a student of the university, I pledge that I will neither knowingly give nor receive any inappropriate assistance in academic work, thus affirming my own personal commitment to honor and integrity.”
The previous paragraph comes from the Honor Statement published in the Academic Policies and Procedures section of the Academic Catalog and calls on a student’s probity and commitment to honest work. It is the unsaid promise that each student agrees to once they enter UT.
However, with the unveiling of ChatGPT just under a year ago, there is a question as to just how much of an effect it has had.
The Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer (ChatGPT) was unveiled by OpenAI in Nov. 2022 as a conversational chatbot capable of writing more cohesive, human-like prose than any of its predecessors.
It has been a constant point of concern and question on campus, leading to several discussions, as well as the creation of a task force focused on the responsible use of AI in the classroom and what that may look like.
Kirsten Benson, director of the Judith Anderson Herbert Writing Center, was integral in the development of student and instructor resources on appropriate use. When setting up an appointment now, there is an extra question about AI usage and whether or not it is allowed by the instructor.
“It is a situation where we are really exploring. This is new to so many teachers. It caught a lot of people by surprise,” Benson said. “My general thoughts about it are that it is a tool for writing, for instructors to use to do what they do. That said, I know it is a thing a lot of people are unsure and worried about. There is a range of responses.”
The Office of the Provost published a list of guidelines detailing the acceptable uses of AI in the classroom. It outlines the three categories of use: open, moderate and strict. Each category details the boundaries in which AI is allowed, ranging from free use with disclosure to disavowing any use.
Anne Langendorfer, a senior lecturer in the English department and a writing center tutor, detailed her stance on AI in the classroom.
“I am in the moderate position right now because I can see some ways in which it might be helpful to students and I don’t like to forbid students from using something when they haven’t had the experience of trying it out and deciding if it's for or not for them,” Langendorfer said. “I am not going to allow them to short-circuit their learning with it, but I think it's a bad idea to pretend like technology doesn’t exist.”
Robert Stillman, an English professor, adheres to the strict guideline that the Office of the Provost published.
“Everyone is really concerned about it,” Stillman said. “There are all kinds of meetings coming up this year about AI telling us what to do with it and what not to do with it. It's a very big source of interest. For most of the faculty, it is a source of concern, too.”
The English department’s first Carroll Teaching Discussion of the year will be held on Sept. 20 and will focus on Professor Sid Dobrin's "Talking about Generative AI: A Guide for Educators." In addition, the Office of the Provost is holding a symposium titled “AI in Higher Ed: Transforming the Teaching and Learning Experience” on Sept. 22.
“This is gonna get much more powerful as a tool,” said Stillman. “I don’t know if we understand yet what kind of difference it's going to make across the board.”
