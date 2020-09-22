As UT becomes a more diverse campus, more opportunities arise to learn diverse topics.
The Middle Eastern Studies major and minor offer some of these opportunities. UT associate political science professor Krista Wiegand hosted a question and answer session, giving students information about the program, hoping to draw more students in.
She described the program’s history. It is in its fourth year, having started in 2017. Though four years have passed, the program is still a newcomer in UT’s course work. As such, it’s had some trouble gathering new members. Staff are continually promoting and seeking out to counter this.
“We had an initial group of students that were really enthusiastic and motivated, but they’ve all graduated. Right now, we have about 11 or 12 students. We’re always trying to promote the program,” Wiegand said. “Since it’s relatively new, it’s not a well-known program.”
As for content, she described the program as one of many disciplines. The program’s curriculum draws from multiple sources, including religious studies, history, language and political science.
“It’s an interdisciplinary program, made up of several departments. We have faculty from history, political science, modern foreign languages, literature and religious studies — and all of those faculty together teach courses that are about the Middle East which count towards a minor or major.”
The minor is 15 credit hours. Aside from a required religious studies course and history course (MEST 225) and one required history course (MEST 366, 369 or 370), participants can mix and match their course work to best suit their interests. Students may choose to focus more on Middle Eastern history, languages or politics. No matter what, the program is small enough to build working relationships in.
“If you’re interested in political science, you can take some of those courses. If you’re interested in religion, history or languages, you can take some of those. It’s a pretty simple minor,” Wiegand said. “Because it’s a relatively small program, everybody knows each other. It’s a fun group of students.”
Andrea Stedman, a UT academic advisor, attended the Q&A. She gathered a lot of useful information for prospective students. She found the program’s language possibilities very useful for prospective students.
“I work with foreign language students and linguistics students, and they all love taking languages. I have some students who just want to take languages. I’m definitely going to highlight how they can take a bunch of different languages at the same time while also taking cultural classes,” Stedman said.
The major requires three years of Arabic or modern Hebrew. While a serious commitment, Wiegand mentions its usefulness in certain career paths.
“If you’re interested in working in the State Department, the C.I.A., primary defense or the U.N., having those language skills and expertise in Middle Eastern history would be what the major’s for,” Wiegand.
In the end, Wiegand encouraged students to join the program for its customizability.