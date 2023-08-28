Peyton Manning made his first appearance as a professor of practice in the College of Communication and Information this afternoon as he joined professor John Haas’ communication studies capstone course for a Q&A.
Earlier this month, CCI announced the addition of Manning as a featured industry expert with plans to teach a wide variety of topics in the college. His appearance today focused primarily on public speaking and leadership.
Manning noted that his decision to join the college is rooted in his appreciation for the university and for his professors. Specifically, Manning cites Haas as a major influence.
Haas was not only Manning’s professor but also his advisor when Manning was trying to decide whether or not to graduate a year early and declare for the NFL draft. Haas helped organize his classes in a way that gave him more time to make the decision, which ultimately led to him choosing to play another year at UT.
“The college has been important to me. Dr. Haas has been important to me,” Manning said in an interview with The Daily Beacon. “And so it’s another way to stay connected to the university, not just via the football program.”
Teaching class is something new to Manning, and he noted that dropping in on Haas’ class was helpful for his first day as a professor.
“This was a true first to me,” Manning said. “Dr. Haas was sort of quarterbacking it today.”
Despite being new to the role of professor, Haas pointed out Manning’s wide range of knowledge and the value of having him join class.
“He knows a great deal about how it is that leaders can communicate and communicate effectively, and that’s the reason why we brought him in here today,” Haas said in the class.
Manning said being a CCI major has also had a major impact on his life. The renowned public speaker, media personality and sports commentator began his freshman year as a business major but switched into CCI not long after.
“I had no idea at the time that I was going to have the opportunities to do as much public speaking as I have and just the importance that communication has been and all the different things that I’ve been a part of,” Manning said. “So certainly experience teaches you a lot, but I felt like I had a good foundation coming out of college because of this major and the professors that I had.”
In addition to giving back to the college, Manning looks forward to being surrounded by fellow Vols whenever he is on campus whether they’re students, administrators or athletic staff. He cited Chancellor Donde Plowman, UT President Randy Boyd and football head coach Josh Heupel as people exemplifying leadership on campus.
Manning said that one of the main things that sticks out to him about campus leaders and athletic coaches is that love for the Vols.
“It seems like all of our coaches want to be here,” Manning said. “I mean they’re not here to try to go somewhere else. Josh Heupel literally gave me a ride over here to my first teaching moment.”
The fusion of academics and athletics is, according to Manning, part of what is pushing a rise in application rates and a more passionate Rocky Top. He said that while many aspects of the university still feel familiar to him years later, he sees evidence of positive change happening both inside and outside the classroom.
“This school, everything about it is just at such a high level and is just gonna continue to get better,” Manning said. “It’s a good problem to have that so many people want to come here.”
Students also play a major role in Manning’s new position as a professor of practice, as they are yet another group of people who love the University of Tennessee. He said that last year’s football game against Alabama is just one example of people creating special moments and feeling connected to the Vols no matter what their connection to the school is.
“For me, I didn’t see myself as a former football player,” Manning said. “I saw myself as a Tennessee alum, a CCI alum. I was with my son on the field — we actually stormed the field with the students — and that’s a moment there for everybody.”
While Manning is not relocating to Knoxville and won’t be teaching classes every day of the week, this new connection to the university gives him yet another reason to be excited for all that’s to come this year.
“I look forward to more of those moments happening on the football field, on campus, various things,” Manning said. “I think we’re set up for the potential to have a lot of really special moments.”
