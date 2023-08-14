UT’s College of Communication and Information announced Monday that Peyton Manning will join the college’s faculty as a professor of practice beginning in the fall 2023 semester.
The former Vol quarterback graduated from the college in 1997 with a degree in speech communication. According to a press release from the university, Manning will teach on a variety of topics including sports reporting, public speaking, video production and leadership.
With the new appointment, Manning plans to join classes throughout the year, serving as a featured industry expert and working with the college’s faculty.
“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”
One of the most renowned alumni of the university, Manning led the Vols to an SEC football championship in 1997 and went on to be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player five times. Off the football field, he is a recognized media personality and entrepreneur who can be spotted hosting and producing shows, starring in popular commercials and giving back to his alma mater.
Manning launched Omaha Productions in 2020, a company that “uplifts and unifies,” not only in its content but also in its mission to provide internships to UT journalism students. He has also made significant contributions to the college and in 2018, he donated $1 million and established the John Haas Student Experiential Learning Endowment, honoring the former director of the School of Communication Studies.
“I think there are many ways that alumni are able to be engaged in their alma mater and ways to give back, but Peyton has given back in multiple ways and this is just another example of how he’s breathing life into what it means to be a Vol for life,” Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information, told the Beacon.
Manning has been appointed as a professor of practice at the college level, rather than at just one school because of his varying areas of expertise and breadth of knowledge. CCI students of all majors have the potential for Manning to be a featured industry expert in their classes.
Mazer pointed out that the addition of Manning provides an “extraordinary” opportunity for students to learn from Manning and for the college to grow as a whole.
“We have outstanding faculty and staff and students in the college that through their work, their teaching, their research, their engagement, everything they do works to elevate and lift the college up on a national stage,” Mazer said. “What Peyton now is doing by partnering with the college is bringing his national experience, his national expertise and infusing that with our faculty and staff who are already here, helping to elevate us, helping to lift the college up.”
The appointment signals an opportunity for the growth of CCI but also for the university as a whole.
Manning’s appointment to the college comes at a time when UT has reached record application numbers and seen a resurgence in several athletic programs, including football, which last year reached 11 wins for the first time since 2001. Last fall, Chancellor Donde Plowman said on the Paul Finebaum show that athletic and academic successes at UT were boosting one another and helping to create a university that “is on the rise.”
“I think it's important to look at how academics and athletics can work together to move the whole university forward, and this is an example of that,” Mazer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.