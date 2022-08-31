On Tuesday, the Center for Career Development and Academic Exploration held a part-time job fair in the Student Union building from 1-4 p.m. which brought in different employers from across the Knoxville area, and with that, job opportunities came forth.
Every year, college campuses hold job fairs to enrich the experience of their students. The whole purpose is to prepare students for what is to come after they get their diploma and enter the real-world job market. Job fairs bring together the employer and the employee in a professional environment where a conversation is had that could change the trajectory of a student’s career.
The local Service Manager at Dayton Freight, Stephen Berk, expressed her excitement for the incoming students.
“We choose UT students because it gives them an opportunity to gain real world experience, but more importantly, it gives us the chance to develop these students in our house management program which will hopefully lead to a long-term partnership.”
Finding work experience and building a resume as an undergraduate can be challenging, especially when it comes to working around a class schedule and juggling other jobs. The decision to have a specific part-time job fair was a strategic way to open avenues for students to get the experience they need for their futures and degrees, without the stress of working full-time.
This job fair not only came with the potential to benefit the students, but it also encouraged a desired partnership between the employers and the future of the job force. It intertwined two entities that can both aid each other in their pursuits.
Culture Champion and HR generalist at the Graduate Hotel, Cailtyn Baker, shared her thoughts on the fair and her experience as an alumni of the university.
“We look for UT students because the hospitality field is something they can really grow into. I am a fellow alumni and so are my colleagues, so we really try to help UT students out and give them opportunities,” Baker said.
The job fair’s goal is to spark an initiative within students to pursue further education with the influence of employers. Like Baker, any student at the fair could be on their way to grad school because of that one day they went to a job fair.
With countless employer booths, there were many opportunities available to students with any major.
Students who attended also displayed enthusiasm about the experience. Andrea Difulvio, a senior at UTK, was whimsically there but nevertheless, motivated.
“I was in between classes and heard about the fair and decided to come stop in. I just got a job at the TRECs on campus, but I am seeing if there are any potential jobs for me that could lead to something bigger,” Difulvio said.
However, the part-time job fair on Tuesday was not the only event planned this semester to jumpstart this conversation. Beginning Monday, September 26, the Center for Career and Development’s Fall Job Fair Week will kick off, holding four different fairs throughout the week.
The week will begin with Engineering and STEM related fields, and then move to business-related majors and a virtual fair with employers of all industries.
The future of the students here at UT is promising with the events and opportunities planned, and it leaves it up to students whether or not they utilize these events to jumpstart their lives. College is temporary but the professional journey afterwards, most certainly, is not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.