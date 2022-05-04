While many UT undergraduates will be going out into the world to start their new jobs, some are choosing to extend their time here on Rocky Top. The most common way to further your education after your undergrad is to enter grad school to receive your masters degree.
With 6,000 graduate students at UTK, many of them are receiving their undergrads at other schools. A select few are choosing to continue their time here on Rocky Top with a few more years. One student, Mary Handly Morris, is continuing her studies in the elementary education program.
“The program is five years, so I always knew I would have to say that long, but I'll get my masters in one year which is a lot faster than other schools, and start with a higher pay grade,” Morris said.
The elementary education program at UT was previously a minor, with students having to choose a major in another department. Morris chose to be a theatre major, improving her acting skills while simultaneously preparing to teach the future generation.
“I chose to be a theatre major just because I thought it would be fun. I did it in high school, and it was something that I was already comfortable with,” Morris said.
While choosing a different major from your desired career path could lead to new learning opportunities, many within the education field at UT had desired for their minor to be their main focus.
“I have taken more theatre classes than education, which is frustrating, but I do think it's taught me a lot of things, but overall I wish it was a major when I first came to UT,” Morris said.
Elementary education has finally become its own major at UT, and it will still include the five year masters-included program. Many students like Morris have greatly enjoyed their time here at UT, however, this does not stop them from looking forward to their future away from school, and perhaps even away from Knoxville.
“A part of me wants to move away after next year to teach, but I also just don't know yet; there are pros and cons for both, and I'm just excited to get some experience out in the real world,” Morris said.
Meanwhile, UT’s Haslam College of Business is a nationally renowned program that draws many students from across the globe. While some students join campus just for a graduate degree, others choose to stay for a few more years in the business college.
Daniel Stephens, a UT senior about to begin his masters in business analytics, is one of the students who has chosen to continue their studies after four years at the college of business.
“I decided to get my masters to be better qualified for the jobs I'm interested in, and UT has the kind of program that I'm looking for,” Stephens said.
Having a job set up after school is no guarantee for most students, and many students like Stephens are here to continue their degree in order to get better opportunities in the job market.
“I don't know exactly what I'll be doing after school. A big reason why I'm doing the masters program is to find companies and jobs that I'm interested in,” Stephens said.
Equipped with a degree from Rocky Top, these students are hopeful to find success in their future fields.
“I'm excited to leave, but I'm also glad to be spending one more year here in Knoxville, I'm just looking forward to all the new experiences ahead,” Stephens said.