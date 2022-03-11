Benjamin Barton, the Helen and Charles Lockett Distinguished Professor of Law at UT, began working at The University of Tennessee College of Law in 2001. At the time, he was relatively new in the field of law, and it had been only five years since he obtained his law degree.
Now a four-time published author of various law-related books, Barton has put more than 12 years of research into his newest book, entitled “The Credentialed Court: Inside the Cloistered, Elite World of American Justice,” which was published on March 8.
Barton explained the premise of the book, and what inspired him to write it.
“There has been a dawning awareness that today’s Supreme Court Justices are different than those in the past — more Ivy Leaguers, more former judges, fewer politicians, fewer long-term lawyers — but there had not been a comprehensive, empirical study of the trends, and I hate when anecdote takes over a topic,” Barton said.
By examining the lives of every Supreme Court justice in America’s history, Barton discovered that the justices have become even more elite and narrow in their legal pedigrees than he thought.
“I had studied the pre-Court backgrounds of every Supreme Court Justice from John Jay to Amy Coney Barrett to determine if the narrative matched the actuality. It turns out the trends were even more pronounced than I had expected! The current Supreme Court is different than previous Courts and less diverse overall — although they are obviously more diverse in terms of race and gender,” Barton said.
Barton’s book provides a new perspective on how the Supreme Court has evolved over time, and how this has ultimately led to shifts in diversification in many aspects of the Justices’ backgrounds.
It is important to acknowledge that although the modern day Supreme Court is much more diversified in terms of racial identity, culture and gender, it is much different from preceding courts in that its justices have seemingly identical backgrounds in their educational and professional experiences.
He believes that it is important for readers to understand the ever-changing nature of the Supreme Court and to recognize the many justices that have gone unnoticed throughout history, despite their contributions.
Barton explained his concerns with the selection system of Supreme Court justices, as well as the research that went into his writing.
“I used three primary sources for the book: A five volume book called ‘The Justices of the United States Supreme Court,’ the website for the federal judiciary and also any individual Justice bios I could get my hands on. It was such a fun project. We have had some amazing characters on the Court over the years and so many of them have been lost to history,” Barton said.
“As I studied the new model of Justice I became very worried that we were selecting from a very narrow pool of type-A overachievers who specialized only in technical legal reasoning, rather than the broader group of folks who we used to appoint to the Court. Today’s Justices have lived very similar lives since they turned 18, and that was emphatically not the case in the past.”
In his book, Barton uncovers and reveals the lives and backgrounds of many Supreme Court Justices who made excellent strides in favor of our nation, in both the past and the present. The examination of their lives within the book is crucial in its representation of the many differing personalities that have held office throughout the duration of the Supreme Court’s history.
Not only has Barton’s work at the UT College of Law been greatly appreciated by students and faculty throughout the years, but he has also greatly enjoyed his experiences in working at the college.
Barton described his love of working at the UT College of Law, and how he encourages everyone who is interested to become involved.
“I love teaching at the University of Tennessee and how much help I have had over the years from my students. This is a great law school to teach at — small classes, super smart and hard-working students and lovely colleagues. Any undergrad thinking about law school should come join us,” Barton said.
Barton’s book is now available for purchase at many major sellers, including Amazon, Target and Barnes & Noble.