On Monday, Lahai Wicks, a doctoral candidate in Neuroscience and Behavior within the Department of Psychology at the University of Tennessee presented to students his lecture “Neuroscience Methods Deep Dive,” touching on the measures, manipulations and potentials in the field of neuroscience.
Wicks discussed topics ranging from cutting-edge new methods of neuroscientific research to explaining the history of classic brain imaging in CT — computed tomography — scanning, all in a manner that was enjoyable for even a student journalist.
“The field of neuroscience is quite vast,” Wicks said. “Imagine you’re in a pool, and you’re just skimming the surface across the entire area. That is like what this is … People in neuroscience that are experts are usually only experts in what they specifically do and rarely in a variety of areas.”
In Wicks’ “skimming of the surface,” he touched on the constantly-evolving potentials of neuroscience from measuring the brain to even the potential in manipulation of it. Wicks explained how neuroscientists may even be able to understand human behaviors in the same way that psychologists do.
Junior psychology student Kate Hemphill was one of the attendees. She expressed her curiosity about the new developments in the study of the brain.
“I thought that it was very interesting, especially the part about optogenetics,” Hemphill said. “It’s fairly new and still being researched, so it was good to learn more about it. It seems crazy that you can just change behavior like that and essentially control the brain.”
On the subject of optogenetics, Wicks described the discovery that allows the neuroscientist to more or less control and change brain behavior.
“This is cutting edge stuff,” Wicks said. “Essentially, you are going to manipulate neurons typically using a virus to make them photosensitive … If you manipulate certain neurons into becoming photosensitive in certain parts of the brain, that perhaps tie to certain pathways related to certain behavior, would you not have a level of control over behavior?”
Wicks explained that practices like optogenetics, genetic knock-downs and knock-outs are in the territory of “super crazy cool,” and will have the average person interested in studying the brain scoffing at MRIs — magnetic resonance imaging — and other common technology used to observe the brain.
The deep dive also covered immunohistochemistry, an invasive method of study that requires collecting brain tissue to look at how diseases process after the fact, which could have led to a significant understanding of the effects of the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, biofeedback, which Wicks would describe as a “more chill” method of discovery could be used for discovery and development in panic and anxiety disorders.
So, although mind control isn’t at the forefront of the average neuroscientists agenda, these highly refined and brand new methods of study have serious roots in practicality, and they are interesting to learn about if you find yourself with a bit of free time in the Hodges Library.
