With finals season approaching, students at UT are gearing up for the next week of late-night studying and exam preparation. While many students study at Hodges library or in the comfort of their own homes, a different scenery can be a welcome change to keep up morale as students sift through their endless pages of notes.
There are so many wonderful places in the Knoxville area for students to study. There are parks and outdoor areas to study at while enjoying the beautiful weather, as well as bookstores and coffee shops for those who prefer studying indoors. Here are five perfect places for students to continue their studies in the Knoxville area.
Suttree Landing Park
This park is a great place to study and enjoy the sunny weather throughout exam week. The park has picnic tables throughout the area as well as shaded tables underneath the pavilion for warmer days. The main attraction of this location is the view, as the park sits right next to the Tennessee River. The view of the river and the landscape is very relaxing during the stress of exam season. The park is open 24 hours throughout the week and is located in South Knoxville.
Barnes and Noble
The widely known chain has a great location in the Suburban Plaza off of Kingston Pike. The store has a large seating area where people can work and study in comfortable silence. The tables are located conveniently in the Starbucks section of the bookstore, so students can stay caffeinated as they study vigorously for their exams. The store is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sundays.
Old City Java
Located in the Old City of Knoxville, this coffee shop has a large selection of options for seating. There is lots of seating both inside and outside of the establishment, with a spectacular view of the active city from the patio area. Students can enjoy a well-made coffee and pastry as they enjoy the comfort of this café. Old City Java is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on the weekends.
Lawson McGhee Library
For students who enjoy studying in the library setting but need a break from Hodges, Lawson McGhee Library is a great place to study. The library is located conveniently in downtown Knoxville, so students can walk to get food, coffee or whatever they need during their studying breaks. The library is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with varying hours on the weekends that can be found on their website. The library will validate one hour of free parking in the Locust Street Parking Garage for customers.
Pour Taproom
While a taproom might seem like an unusual study spot, this downtown location has lots of seating options both indoors and outdoors. This is a great option for students who are night owls, staying open until 12 a.m. on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends. They serve delicious drinks as well as food for students to enjoy while studying. While the weekends may be too packed for studying, the location prides itself on being a laid-back spot for customers who are looking to relax.