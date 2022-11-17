With students showing interest in opportunities involving study abroad or possible paths to take after graduation, the International TEFL Academy (ITA) introduced an offer that provides students with the possibility to gain experience teaching English as a foreign language both abroad and online.
As senior marketer and co-founder John Bentley puts it, president Bruce Jones’ mission has remained consistent since ITA’s founding in 2010.
“(He) sought to provide a positive and meaningful way for English speakers from all backgrounds to explore and experience international travel in a more profound way than just taking a two or three-week vacation,” Bentley said.
The opportunities that ITA offers are extensive for both current and recently graduated students, all of which begin by taking a simple Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) certification course. From here, students and graduates have a broad range of about 80 countries to pursue teaching in.
Once the preliminary qualifications have been completed, Bentley said that there is a plethora of benefits that a TEFL certification provides, in addition to getting paid while teaching abroad. These range from capabilities that are necessary for those who hope to pursue teaching to individuals who are planning on working in a completely unrelated field.
“Working as a teacher, you will learn great communication and organizational skills, as well as gaining a comfort level managing a group and speaking in front of others,” Bentley said.
However, the skills gained with a TEFL certification and teaching English abroad are not only applicable to those who want to pursue that specific career path. Bentley said the vast majority of people that they certify are not looking to make education their lifelong career goal.
“Moving abroad, you will challenge yourself to adapt to new environments and new cultures ... you may learn a new language and you will prove to future employers or perhaps graduate school programs that you are capable of succeeding and growing outside of your comfort zone. That will serve you well no matter what career field you pursue after teaching English abroad,” Bentley said.
Bentley also points out a number of other advantages of teaching English as a foreign language on the ITA website. These include an impressive addition to resumes for graduate school programs and future employers, location availability and flexibility and the ability to teach and travel abroad without having previously earned a college degree.
Past students provided testimonials on the ITA website, reflecting positively upon the experiences and benefits that the opportunity has granted them.
In one testimonial, a past student expressed their gratitude for ITA’s patient nature.
“They do not pressure you to sign up or give them money — they give you all the information and wait for you to decide when you’re ready,” they said. “This school teaches you everything, from how to teach a particular demographic to lesson plan ideas. I think the job search guidance alone makes this program light years ahead of other ones I researched.”
“The TEFL course was a huge step for me,” another individual said. “It led me to Paris, France. It landed me a full-time teaching job. It provided me with a stepping stone to travel the world. And to me, this is a dream come true.”
Bentley puts a specific emphasis on the potential each individual involved with the ITA has to significantly impact a number of lives.
“It’s a powerful feeling that inspires many of society’s most talented citizens to forego more lucrative opportunities in other fields to pursue a career in education,” Bentley said.
Whether the goal is to gain experience for a future in teaching or simply to travel abroad and experience the world, teaching English as a Foreign Language provides many opportunities.
