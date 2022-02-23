UT System President Randy Boyd gave his annual State of the University Address on Wednesday afternoon. The address, which lasted approximately 18 minutes, covered a large array of what Boyd celebrated as the successes of UT throughout the past year. These successes were presented and categorized based on the five pillars of the UT System's strategic plan.
President Boyd began the address with a general overview of the achievements of the UT System, despite the challenges being faced during the ongoing pandemic. His statement was filled with optimism and excitement about the current and future state of UT.
“In each of Tennessee’s 95 counties, the University of Tennessee System rose to the occasion and met every challenge, sought out new opportunities, and continued our tradition of excellence, despite another challenged year due to the pandemic,” Boyd said. “Without a doubt, this is a strong second year to the greatest decade in the history of the University of Tennessee.”
Following President Boyd’s introduction, Chancellor Mark La Branche of UT Southern in Pulaski, Tennessee, touched on the topic of enhancing educational excellence, the first pillar of the strategic plan.
La Branche focused on the new enrollment and graduation records set and exceeded in 2021. He also emphasized the importance of UT Promise, a full-tuition need-based scholarship which is now accessible to any student with a household income at or below $60,000. La Branche’s message ended with information about the newest addition to the UT System, UT Southern.
“And you may have heard that we also acquired a new university in 2021, the first in more than 50 years,” La Branche said, “Martin Methodist College successfully transitioned to UT Southern on July 1 of last year, and results have immediately exceeded expectations.”
The next pillar, expanding research capabilities, was explained by Chancellor Donde Plowman of UT Knoxville. The UT Oak Ridge Innovation Institute was one of the many accomplishments mentioned, using a combined budget support of $28 million dollars to build a solid foundation for PhD programs. Enrollment is currently at 158 and estimated to soon be at 500.
The remaining pillars included fostering outreach and engagement, workforce and administrative excellence and advocating for UT. These pillars were addressed by Chancellor Peter Buckley of UT Health Science Center, Chancellor Steve Angle of UT Chattanooga and Chancellor Keith Carver of UT Martin.
Chancellor Buckley focused on unity within the UT community, especially in regards to problem solving abilities and public service. Chancellor Angle emphasized the importance of giving students the right tools to be successful in the workforce. And lastly, Chancellor Carver ended with a message encouraging advocacy of the UT brand across Tennessee to encourage collaboration and the development of connections for future investments.
The end of the livestream included a final message from President Boyd. Boyd ended with acknowledgement of the retirements of former Chancellor of UT Health Science Center Steve Shwab and former Senior Vice Chancellor for the UT Institute of Agriculture Tim Cross. President Boyd thanked those involved in the search committees to fill these positions as well as Linda Martin, who served as an interim during the search for Cross’ replacement.
“In closing, we have a lot to be proud of as a state and as a university,” Boyd said. “But we still have a long way to go to ensure we have the educated workforce to make our state as successful as it can be.”