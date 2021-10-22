The world immediately came to a halt when COVID-19 emerged late in 2019. This meant putting a stop to all travel programs and school in general. Almost two years later, the world is getting back to a semblance of how it was before the pandemic. As part of this recovery, UT has started sending students overseas once again.
This might seem alarming to some and it may raise the question of if it is too soon to revamp the program. But, the university was confident in their abilities to keep their students safe even though they would be across the world.
Interim Director of the Center of Global Engagement Gretchen Neisler was a part of this process to create a way for students to move forward with their academics in a different country.
“We were one of the first universities to get back out into the world and reactivate programs abroad,” Neisler said. “Out of 200 students, only one contracted COVID.”
So how did the university make this happen? How did they finesse the pandemic in order to give students the experience of a lifetime?
Back in 2019 when the pandemic first started, students were already overseas. This called for a quick call to action which came down to a major decision. Should the university send the students home risking further spread of the virus or should they stay where they are until there is more knowledge about the virus?
The university decided to send the students home so they could be with their families during a strange time. As soon as that happened, faculty in charge of the study abroad programs collaborated in order to figure out the next move. The pandemic was at its highpoint so everyone knew that sending students abroad would not be possible at the moment.
A committee was put in place to keep up to date with the pandemic and to keep programs the safest they could possibly be. The goal was to send students abroad in the summer of 2020, so this committee immediately got to work. The committee is made up of professionals in medicine and they collaborated to create policies to keep students safe.
Another factor of progressing towards sending students abroad again was realizing that every country was affected differently by the virus. Each country has different regulations and different ways to deal with this pandemic. The university wanted to make sure they understood this, as they embarked on their studies overseas.
Katie Burnside, a junior majoring in supply chain management, studied in Costa Rica in the summer of 2021. She experienced the new regulations of study abroad programs amidst the pandemic along with taking into account the country’s protocols.
“It was different because of COVID and we had to follow COVID rules, and it prevented us from doing some activities and tours,” Burnside said. “And we did have to wear masks like all the time like whenever we were in close spaces and it was very different because they would yell at us and make sure we were wearing our masks because they were really strict.”
“A lot of businesses and buildings were shut down and it prevented us from doing a lot of the stuff that we could’ve done if COVID wasn’t a thing.”
Regardless of the precautions and protocols that students have to follow, the university is putting forth their best effort to get to know everything there is to know about the virus.
Things are always changing in this pandemic which is something that the university expects. Sending students overseas is a challenge but with the resources the university has made available to them, our students are safer than one might think.