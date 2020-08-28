In the wake of COVID-19, the way of life for most around the world has been turned upside down. Having to now live a life that requires you to wear a mask everywhere you go and stay inside constantly has unfortunately become the new norm.
Right now, most people are worried they may leave the house without a mask or hand sanitizer, but for many college students around the world adjusting to all their classes being online, their minds are also concerned with forgetting to turn in an online assignment — or worse, missing an exam.
Back in March of this year, I also had to adjust to finishing my spring semester online. Going into my summer and fall semesters, I quickly had to adapt to class meetings and office hours with my professors being through Zoom rather than in person. Safe to say, it was not the easiest, but I came out on top and you can, too.
Here are 5 ways to succeed in your online classes this semester.
Buy a planner
I highly recommend buying some type of calendar or planner. Having these two things are great for helping you plan out your week.
Hanging a calendar on your wall in your dorm or bedroom filled with reminders of assignments and tasks you need to complete before deadlines is a key to success for maintaining a stress-free semester. Target and TJ Maxx offer endless options.
And I mean, after all, who doesn’t need an excuse to go to Target?
Manage your time
Time management is key to doing well in your online classes.
Just because you don’t physically have to get up and go into a classroom, doesn’t mean you should put off your assignments until the last minute. During my first full semester of online classes, I thought I had all the time in the world. However, I quickly realized that this was not the case.
Create a structure that works for you. Block off certain times of the day dedicated strictly to studying and getting ahead on assignments. The less work you have to complete closer to a deadline, the better.
Find your quiet space
When having one too many distractions, we can quickly find ourselves unmotivated to complete the task at hand. For most students like myself, we all found ourselves back at home with our families finishing our spring 2020 semester online. Thanks, COVID-19, we owe you one!
Being at home means constantly being distracted by siblings, pets and more. To combat this, try to find a nook in your home that is free of distractions so that you can execute your assignments in peace.
Studying requires a quiet environment so that you can focus on the task at hand, which means finding an area like this is crucial for your success in online classes.
Put down your phone and avoid social media
It is incredibly easy to become distracted by your phone and social media.
To avoid these distractions, turn your phone on silent or leave it in another room. Growing up in the world of social media, it is so easy to get lost in admiring your favorite celebrity or influencer on your Instagram feed when in fact, you should be preparing for your chemistry exam in two hours.
Also, being that most of us are in front of computer screens for online classes, it can be difficult to not venture off and do some online shopping or check our notifications while on a Zoom call. However, just by making an effort to log off of your social media accounts will make a world of difference. Give it a try; I did, and it really helped.
Most importantly, just breathe
Online classes are not the end of the world. They are just the beginning of new challenges that will push us out of our comfort zones. Granted, the current times for most are not ideal when trying to earn a college degree, but I have a bit of advice to give you.
Use your campus resources. Contact your advisor as many times as you see fit. Schedule that appointment with an academic counselor to make sure you’re moving forward in the right direction. Face adversity head-on, persevere and know that through all obstacles, and trial and error, you, too, can come out on top.