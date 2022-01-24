The anticipation for a new year is filled with optimism and self reflection. Whether you make a vision board, set a list of goals or roll into 2022 with no expectations, another 365 days are in your hands.
New year's resolutions can become overused and outdated. Before you commit to one, use these tactics to construct a realistic resolution.
Don’t be cliché
“Living a healthy lifestyle” is an overused resolution that many people fail to carry out. The statement “be healthy” is short and open ended, leaving room for error.
Shifting the way a resolution is worded can be beneficial in making the statement less cliché and more attainable. Using a general word like “wellness” or “strength” changes the way a resolution is perceived.
Under the “wellness” resolution, someone can exercise more and focus on eating nutritious foods without the expectations of being in the gym everyday or being restricted to a diet.
Strength comes in many layers, as well: physical, mental and emotional. Modifying the phrase “be healthy” to “increase strength” adds a positive connotation to living a healthy lifestyle.
Strength is not exclusive to lifting weights, either — you can also demonstrate strength through mental health. Changing the perception of your resolution can make it more attainable. Similar goals can still be met without the pressures of using a cliché resolution.
Fit your lifestyle
The minute before midnight is a time when a mass population runs on the same schedule. Other than that, we run on our own clocks. Try not to make a resolution for yourself based on what others are doing.
If your resolution is not something you can complete on any random weekday, it will not work for you. This might take self reflection, but once you examine where you currently are, you can imagine where you want to be.
Think about habits you currently exhibit that don’t serve much purpose and correct them with a positive solution. If you unnecessarily apologize, write a list of alternative ways to avoid saying you’re sorry. If you are always late to events, anticipate traffic by leaving 15 minutes early. If you are bad at responding to texts, treat them like emails and prioritize time to respond.
Self accountability is important in practicing positive solutions. By making a conscious effort to correct a habit, your lifestyle will increase.
Be specific
To provide guidance to the year, start off with a general idea of what you would like to accomplish. A statement like, “By December I want to accomplish ____,” gives you plenty of time to reach the predetermined goal.
There are steps to take to ensure the goal is maintained. Set progress check points to keep track of your success. Progress check points should answer the following questions: What steps will I take to achieve this goal? What resources will I need to achieve this goal? Who can help me achieve this goal? How much time do I have left to achieve this goal?
Planning out specific steps to take creates a roadmap for completing your December goal. Checkpoints throughout the year will keep morale high as you continue to strive for your end goal.
There's always next year
The expectations of new year’s resolutions often fall short. There are no guarantees that this will be the best year yet and all your dreams will come true.
The year does not limit you on what you are able to accomplish. The year motivates you to set new boundaries for yourself, challenge your ordinary thinking and expand your experiences. It is possible to come up with a unique resolution, break a habit and meet checkpoints all while satisfying your end goal.
Do not stress if you are unable to complete your 2022 resolution. There’s always next year.