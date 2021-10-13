Sometimes, the best way to learn about something new is to take a class about it. If you’re interested in LGBTQ history and looking at different disciplines through the lens of sexuality, here is a list of some of the different courses on gender and sexuality across different disciplines offered at UT. Spoiler alert: Not all of them fall into the women, gender and sexuality major.
Psychology
PSYC 435: Multicultural Psychology is a class that looks at different aspects of psychological research such as race, spirituality, ability level, ethnicity level, socioeconomic status and of course gender and sexual orientation by focusing on how these factors impact psychology.
But there’s an interesting perspective to this class. According to the course catalog, the focus of this course “will be on increasing personal self-awareness and knowledge of multicultural issues.”
Sociology
SOCI 453: Gender and Crime is a course in which students examine how gender impacts criminal justice, especially in offending and victimization. In doing so, students look at the intersection of different gender experiences with crime in making sense of these differences. This class is also offered as WGS 453.
Cinema studies
CNST 469: Sexuality and Cinema is a film class that looks at how sexuality is portrayed in cinema through feminist film criticism. This writing-emphasis course is also sometimes offered as WGS 469.
Women, gender and sexuality
WGS 434: Psychology of Gender is a course that focuses on different factors that impact gender expression and identity. These include biological, psychological and social factors. The class also focuses on the role of gender roles and gender stereotypes in shaping individual experiences. This is also offered as PSYC 434.
WGS 320: Gender, Sexuality and Religion is at the intersection of many different disciplines, including history, religious studies, literature and the arts. This course focuses on the expression and construction of gender and sexuality in religion, spanning into the art and literature throughout history. It is also offered as REST 320.
WGS 412: Gender, Performance Art and the Avant Garde focuses on how performance art is used to express gender and sexuality. The class also thinks about social constructions of gender, and how the body is used to present these constructs in art. Also offered as MUCO 412, this course is expansive, looking at music, dance, drama, spoken word, film and visual art to explore these topics.
Child and family studies
CFS 240: Human Sexuality focuses on looking at human sexuality by thinking about cultural, social, familial and psychological factors.
CFS 385: Diversity Among Children and Families looks at various factors that can contribute to the opportunities given to different people based on their upbringings and family backgrounds. In addition to gender and sexuality, some other factors that this class looks at include social class, race, ethnicity, culture, disability and religion.
History
HIUS 326: Gay American History spans from colonial to present day America to look at how the LGBTQ community in the United States has impacted history and changed through the years, while also examining behaviors and politics from this perspective.