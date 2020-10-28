It may be hard to think about the future right now. However, it’s something we have to do.
With a shorter semester, course registrations are even closer. Here are some things to keep in mind while you register.
Talk to your advisor
The first thing you should always do is talk to your course advisors. They, more than anyone, know about your general education, college and major/minor requirements. If you don’t take care of these requirements, you simply won’t be able to graduate.
Luckily, your advisors make it a lot easier to work through your requirements and fit them into your schedule. Set up an appointment using your MyUTK account and get planning.
However, do not go in unprepared. Always remember that it’s your education. As such, you make the final call in what you want to do. List your concerns about the upcoming semester and ask you advisor about them.
Talk to career advisors
Maybe you’re confused about your education right now, and you want to explore more options and try new things. Well, career advisors are the perfect people to speak to.
Going into anything blindly isn’t wise. You will always get farther with an informed outlook. So, if you’re thinking about altering your path, seek out a career advisor and explore your interests together. Talk about what classes are good for exploring.
Even if you’re not entirely convinced to explore, it’s still recommended. College is a good time to branch out and explore what you enjoy doing. You may get to the end of your college career and find that you don’t enjoy your subject as much as you thought. Balanced exploration helps you avoid this.
See if the class is in-person
Everyone is still in the age of COVID-19, bringing with it an extra consideration. No one knows how every class will operate in spring 2020. It may be assumed that some courses will be online, some hybrid and some fully in-person, but it is important to do your research to figure this out.
Online class is not for everyone. Some people need that hands-on approach to properly learn course material. However, in-person is also viable for some students who need to stay home.
Before you commit to any course, double check what kind of course it is, and talk with your advisor. If it is not listed on the sign-up portal, email the course professor and ask them about it. You may come up empty handed, but such important information should not be left unknown.
Be mindful of your workload
Students can take a maximum of 19 course hours without appeal. With appeal, they can take more. Ambitious students may see an opportunity to learn as much as possible each semester. While understandable, taking large course loads comes with a lot of risk.
Simply put, you will have more stress with a higher workload than you would with a lower one. 19 hours does not sound like much in and of itself, but that time climbs quickly when factoring study time and assignments, and none of this includes extracurriculars or jobs, which are things you might not have time for if you take too much.
At the same time, taking the minimum may allow too much down time. If you’re a student who needs a lot of deadlines to remain on track, the 12-hour minimum may offer too much flexibility. Especially, keep the difference in online/in-person courses in mind here.
This differs from student to student, so it all comes down to the environment you work best in. Do not sign up without thought; really consider about how you think and work, and go from there.