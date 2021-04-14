Graduation — an onset for rejoice and also a nerve-racking time for most college students. After graduating, students go on to less sheltered lifestyles full of paying off loans, finding jobs or possibly continuing their education past the undergraduate level. Sometimes figuring out how to start pursuing your goals can be difficult, and sheltered by the structure of the university, not everyone is prepared for applying their fields of study to practical situations.
At UT, the Center for Career Development and Academic Exploration is a resource students can use to shape their career goals and work on ways to achieve them.
Lucas Pilla, a senior studying supply chain, is also a peer career advisor and described the services offered by peer advisors.
“The process has changed since COVID happened. My essential role as a peer career advisor is we help students with their resumes, interviews,= and really in general, just their career readiness skills to help them prepare for their future careers,“ Pilla said. “The process how it typically works is we have drop-ins, so students can come in, ask us questions about if they’re job searching or if they want us to critique their resumes. We do all kind of jobs: full-time jobs, part-time jobs, whatever the student is looking for.“
Pilla has worked at the center for about two years now and said he noticed a bit of a difference with how students feel about getting jobs since the start of the pandemic made finding jobs a more daunting task, with the economy taking a turn for the worse.
“You definitely see the mental shift with students coming in. There is an increase in ‘I can’t find anything,’ and you will see just an upset mentality. … It is our job to let them know that there is light at the end of the tunnel; there is always going to be an opportunity available. So if you do hear rejection, just keep on looking for the next opportunity,” Pilla said.
Pilla advises students who are feeling overwhelmed with the current situation to keep searching for opportunities when faced with rejection.
Rejection is of course discouraging, but sometimes others’ skills are just more compatible with what some employers may be looking for. One way to think of it, according to Pilla, is that patience is key to following through with your plans.
“You have to realize there are other candidates that are just as qualified and are looking for the same opportunity, and eventually your time is going to come where you are going to get that opportunity,” Pilla said.
As a career advisor, part of Pilla’s job is making sure students don’t feel dejected or defeated by the job-searching process.
Jackson Boling, a junior studying journalism, works as a peer career advisor and serves as the marketing team lead. Boling described that fall semesters tend to see more students visiting the center for the services offered, especially before career fairs.
Boling mentioned that fall semester is typically a busier time for students to build their application plans and strategize ways to get jobs and stressed the importance of thinking ahead and lining up your plans early, rather than last minute.
“I always see we get an influx of people for practice interviews and resume reviews before then. In the fall semester, we really see seniors coming to get career advice because that is when they need the push,” Boling said. “People like to get their summer internships lined up — not even just the students, but the employers as well.”
As the marketing team lead, Boling works on publicizing the Career Center’s resources on various social media platforms. Boling said that the career center focuses on pushing the Handshake website, which helps students look at internship and job availabilities.
In regard to practicing interviews with peer career advisors, Boling explained the STAR method for the difficult questions that require personal reflection.
“There is always so much practice you can get for an interview. The behavioral questions are pretty important because they give specific experiences. We suggest the STAR method: Situation, Task, Action and Result. That can give a specific answer to those behavioral type questions,” Boling said.
Going in prepared to answer these types of interview questions can give students an extra edge to impress employers.
As a senior graduating in May, Pilla described his own personal career plan working out in his favor and how he now has a job lined up for after graduation.
“I had an internship with Wal-Mart, prior, and before COVID, we didn’t know what would happen with internships. They had a great process, they made it completely virtual, but they made sure every intern had a great experience. Working through with my department I got an offer at the end of my internship,” Pilla said. “I am very fortunate. I do have a job lined up after graduation. It is definitely something I am really proud of and am looking forward to.”
By getting an internship and a job offer following the end of it, Pilla saw a smooth transition where he can apply his learned skills and experience and build upon them.
Like many seniors, Pilla is excited and also nervous about leaving behind UT and moving on to “the real world” after graduation.
“It’s something I have been looking forward to since this year started because it is the culmination of all your hard work. I am also excited and a little bit nervous about the next step, moving to a different state and really starting life on my own,“ Pilla said.