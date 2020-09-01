From the first words out of poet Iliana Rocha’s mouth at her reading Monday night, it was clear that the new online modality of the event would cause some problems.
“My Zoom is screaming at me that my connection is unstable,” she said, with two portraits of chihuahuas hanging on the mantle above her. (Her own chihuahua would later sit on her lap.)
Indeed, while she read four of her poems to members of an invisible audience over a Zoom call and answered their questions, Rocha, a new assistant professor in the Creative Writing Program, would occasionally freeze and have to go back and repeat some lyrical lines about domestic violence or Astros baseball.
But the new medium for the CWP’s annual reading series also came with several benefits. Rocha was able to share her screen so that viewers could read her poetry along with her, and the chat function was full of encouraging comments and analyses by panelists and audience members.
Ashley Dailey, a second year MFA student at UT who moderated the event, introduced Rocha as an accomplished and dynamic poet, whose debut collection “Karankawa” won the Donald Hall Prize for Poetry in 2014 and who holds a PhD in literature and creative writing from Western Michigan University.
“Iliana embraces the power of metaphor, constructing a feeling from the unexpected, a feeling that refuses to explain itself, instead inviting the reader to rest in the surreal and uncanny,” Dailey said. “‘Karankawa’’s poems are brave, with legged flames, naked mermaids, colliding comets and lots of stilettos.”
As she read three new poems from her in-progress collection “Ours” and one from her forthcoming collection “The Many Deaths of Inocencio Rodriguez,” Rocha’s identity as a poet unafraid to explore deep strains of violence against immigrants and women of color became the dominant theme of the night.
When asked about her evolution as a poet, Rocha said that she had to write her first two collections in order to get to the point where she could investigate and come to terms with the violence perpetrated against her and other women of color.
“I think ultimately, if I could trace a through line from my first collection to the one I’m currently working on, I was always working toward dropping off the affability and going more into the core of the violence,” Rocha said.
The stories of oppressed people have captivated Rocha’s work since the beginning of her career. Her debut collection “Karankawa,” named for the indigenous people who once lived in the area of Texas where Rocha grew up, was inspired by a Texas history class the poet took in high school, which she says misrepresented the Karankawa as a fearsome and violent people.
“They were really peaceful, and it got me thinking about the people in positions of power who are in charge of writing history, and the damage that is done when oppressed people are not in charge of their own narratives,” she said.
One thing is clear: Rocha has since taken charge of her own narrative and that of her community as the child of Mexican immigrants.
“The Many Deaths of Inocencio Rodriguez,” which will be published by Tupelo Press in 2021, is rooted in the mysterious death of Rocha’s grandfather at the hands of police in 1971. The collection which she is currently working on will be called “Ours,” and will shift from an “I” narration to a “we” narration, as Rocha gives a voice to women of color like herself who have experienced violence.
Rocha says that she does not back down from addressing current events in her work, because her “raison d’être” is to speak the truth about their culture.
“Poets are cultural notetakers, and I am an activist first and foremost and a poet second,” Rocha said.
“For me, it’s impossible not to make the personal political and not to engage in the current conversations happening in the poetry world, so many of which are centered on politics, on anti-blackness, on police violence, on representation. So for me, it’s a natural move to also join those conversations.”
The next installment of the Creative Writing Program’s reading series will be on Sept. 21 and will feature visiting writer Rebecca Gayle Howell.