As we’ve come to know life according to COVID-19, a new semester means a new round of pandemic concerns. The omicron variant is quickly on the rise in the US, with a daily average of about 13,000 cases in Tennessee. Knoxville itself has made some adjustments in terms of access to testing and mask recommendations. UT, on the other hand, is keeping protocol essentially the same.
Here is what you need to know about Knoxville and campus heading into the spring semester.
City-wide updates
The new variant has caused many places to be short-staffed in Knoxville, including Knox County schools who canceled instruction on Jan. 18 as a result of the number of employees out for sickness.
The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) is now offering free testing to anyone whether or not you have symptoms, have been exposed or have insurance. Walk-in testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 140 Dameron Ave. and is first come, first serve. KCHD performs saliva tests, so be prepared to not eat, drink, smoke or chew tobacco 30 minutes before your test.
After reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases to date for Knox County, KCHD announced it would switch from daily to weekly case reports in order to match the reporting rate for other diseases and due to the increase in at-home tests.
Director of Communications for KCHD Kelsey Wilson wrote in an email to Knox News that they believe this to be the practical choice moving forward.
“Because we will be living with COVID-19 indefinitely, this is a step in our operations to standardize COVID-19 reporting,” Wilson said. “We utilize Tennessee Department of Health data for some of our metrics such as percent positivity so it’s logical that we follow their reporting schedule.”
While the city faces its highest numbers of COVID-19 cases yet, there have been no changes in city-wide mask requirements. Some businesses, however, are beginning to require or request masks once again.
Campus-wide updates
As of right now, UT is upholding the decision made at the end of last semester to not require masks, in accordance with a decision from a federal district judge. Legally, UT cannot require masks or vaccines.
“We expect everyone to protect others from the spread of COVID-19 and strongly recommend wearing masks in academic and administrative spaces,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said in an announcement.
In the announcement, Plowman also confirmed that, as of right now, classes will continue in-person and any change a professor wishes to make to class format is subject to approval from their respective dean.
“One of the things we have learned in the past two years is that face-to-face classes enhance student learning and reduce the sense of isolation that often accompanies virtual classes,” Plowman said. “As was the case last semester, a change of modality for any reason must be approved by the appropriate dean.”
While school will continue with few changes, the university is still encouraging vaccinations and has many opportunities for students to receive their shots. Students can sign up here or through the Student Health Center to get their vaccine.