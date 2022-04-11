Jack W. Chen, professor of Chinese literature at the University of Virginia, delivered a webinar Monday to discuss ghost poetry in the classical Chinese tradition.
Chen’s webinar was one of the many lectures held and funded by the UT Humanities Center within their Distinguished Visiting Scholars Lecture Series.
This project works to bring humanities scholars and artists to speak to students and staff to connect with their research fields. Speakers chosen for this series must have records of research publication and activity, so that the program can bring some of the most active and successful researchers in the study of humanities.
Chen was introduced by Shellen Wu, associate professor of history and chair of the asian studies program. She went into further detail about Chen’s academic history and interests within Chinese literature.
“Professor Chen works on early and medieval Chinese literature and thought. His interests are wide ranging and broad. This includes network visualization, lyric theory, computational approaches to literary analysis, information histories and questions of comparative and world methodology,” Wu said.
Chen is the author of various works on Chinese poetry, which include the monographs “Poetics of Sovereignty: On Emperor Taizong of the Tang Dynasty” and “Anecdote, Network, Gossip, Performance: Essays on the Shishuo xinyu.” Chen was invited to the University of Tennessee by professor Shellen Wu due to his current study of poems said to be created by ghosts in medieval China.
Ghost poetry within Chinese literature is known as poems and works that were produced by the returning dead, a special feature of the Chinese tradition. Chen went into detail about the poems composed by ghosts. This includes the “History of the Song” by Shen Yue and the “Quan Tangshi” collection. He explains how their existence causes issues within conceptual categories of literature history.
Chen dedicated the webinar to his late father. Chen’s father graduated from the University of Tennessee with a master’s degree in chemistry and agriculture in the late 1960s as an international student from Taiwan.
Chen then began to speak about his research within ghost poetry and the importance of his studies in Chinese literature.
“To speak of ghosts is to speak of the souls of the dead who return to haunt the living — a phenomenon that is found across historical periods and cultural traditions … What I propose here is more modest in scope, what might be called the minor literature of poetry composed by ghosts, but I hope my topic speaks to the matter of broader theoretical concern,” Chen said.
He then began to explain the different terms in Chinese literature and translated them into English as he read through poems composed by ghosts. Chen broke down each part of the poems and explained the story that was being told by the ghost.
One of the poems Chen read was Hun Liang Fu's “Shout,” which describes an exiled prince from the state of Wei that plotted with a servant to seize the state from his own son. Once he seized the state, he eliminated the servant. Years later he had a dream about the servant, where they spoke and the servant claimed his innocence.
According to Chen, the reason texts like Hun Liang Fu’s “Shout” cause complications with literary categories is due to its irregular length of lines, including words like “shout” that are not common to the genre of poetry and have ghostly tones.
