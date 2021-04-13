Earth Day is later this month, but we must remember the significance of our planet on more than just one day a year.
With timetables out and many students becoming eligible to register for classes, these are some courses you might consider taking this upcoming fall, that focus on the impact humans have on our planet.
GEOG 131 - Weather, Climate, and Climate Change
This four-credit-hour geography class is a good first step to learn about climate change, no matter your major.
This course teaches the history of the Earth’s environment and how this is important to human survival. It also teaches of the changes to Earth’s climate and environmental patterns over time, as well as how humans can be involved and impacted in those changes.
EEB 419 - Global Change Ecology
If you are more interested in how climate change is affecting all the living organisms on Earth, then you might want to look into this ecology and evolutionary biology course.
This course will make use of lectures, readings, group work and field research to help students achieve an understanding of the course’s content.
GEOG 333 - Climate Change and Human Response
For those interested in a course heavily focused on the issue of climate change, this geography class would be a great option.
The course looks at current climate change issues and situations, as well as the potential climate change to come in the future and possible policy responses to the issue. This class might also be of potential interest to those interested in how the pandemic has affected our climate.
GEOG 430 - Global Environments of the Quaternary
This geography course focuses on the history of Earth’s climate and environment since the beginning of humanity. This class also looks into the interrelationships that the Earth’s environment has had with human society during all that time.
JREM 451 – Environmental Writing
If you are interested in sharing environmental knowledge and issues with others, then consider taking this journalism and electronic media course. This course has you write on environmental issues for a media news platform.
SOCI 360 - Environment and Resources
Our planet only has so many resources and we must use them wisely.
This sociology course studies the connection of dissipating natural resources and how it has impacted the changes in human beliefs and social structures.
GEOG 345 - People and Environment
Where people live is an important factor when it comes to how the society in the area functions, the resources they use, and the effects they have on the Earth.
This geography course looks at the patterns of the human population and the change that is seen between their cultures, technologies and the environment.