On Friday afternoon, university leaders were joined by a crowd of friends and family of Brenda Lewis Peel, the first Black graduate of UT, to dedicate the central galleria of Hodges Library in her name. In 1964, Peel, who studied psychology, became the first Black student to earn a bachelor’s degree from the university.
Peel, a native of Knoxville, left Westminster College in Pennsylvania in 1961 and transferred to the newly integrated UT to join the effort to desegregate higher education in her home community. After graduating, she worked as an educator and counselor for 30 years, first in the Knox County Schools system and later in the Atlanta Public Schools system, after receiving a master’s degree and EdS from Georgia State University.
Peel and her family were joined by dozens of community members near the main entrance to Hodges Library, where the trailblazer’s name was newly inscribed over the main walkway. Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Engagement Tyvi Small gave opening remarks.
“Today we welcome home a Volunteer who paved the way for so many of us at the University of Tennessee,” Small said. “Ms. Peel embodies the Volunteer spirit. Her actions changed history. Ultimately, by doing what was right, she earned her rightful place in our history.”
Small credited the work of past and present members of SGA for pushing the university towards renaming buildings for pioneers of integration. Recent alumna Maria Urias, as well as current SGA Student Body President Claire Donelan and Vice President Reggie Williams have been instrumental in the process not only of renaming the Hodges galleria, but also several dorm buildings for Black trailblazers.
Williams spoke about what the dedication of the galleria means to students.
“This recognition of Ms. Peel is so important for all students, especially students of color, because it shows that they can come into a space and feel inspired to persevere through tough assignments throughout the semester, as well as long study nights so they are able to graduate with their bachelor’s degree because there was someone before us who set that example,” Williams said.
Chancellor Donde Plowman also gave remarks at the dedication ceremony, honoring Peel as an example of courage for all UT students and leaders.
“The courage that Brenda Peel showed as a college student ... to show that kind of courage and her commitment at that young age to move society forward not just for herself, but for all those who came behind her, that just continues to inspire me,” Plowman said. “It’s an example of what it means to be a Volunteer.”
Plowman said that Peel had shared with her and other leaders the lessons that have guided her throughout her life. These are to do your best, to not let anyone knock you off your path and to always help others along the way. Citing Peel’s later career as an educator and counselor, Plowman said she had taken her degree from UT and paid it forward.
“I can think of no greater values to hold as Volunteers and no better example of the Volunteer spirit — the courage, the service, the leadership we talk about all the time — I can think of no better example than Brenda Peel,” Plowman said. “I am so proud to have her name forever, forever on the walls of this library.”
Peel was unable to speak at the ceremony, so two of her children, Dana Peel Dudley and Joey Michael Peel, spoke on her behalf. Dudley said her mother was an “educator to the end.”
“She is forever a part of the history of this prestigious university, Tennessee and a part of American history,” Dudley said. “Honoring mom’s accomplishments sends a signal to everyone that they can also achieve their goals despite the various obstacles that life throws at you.”
In a deeply personal statement, Dudley shared the ways in which her mother’s dedication to education had inspired not only her children, but also the thousands of students she helped throughout her career.
“My brother and I have been blessed to be influenced by mom’s accomplishments, and it has meant for us advanced degrees and careers we are proud of,” Dudley said. “But the really important things mom taught us were how to persevere through challenges with faith and family. She taught us the importance of treating others how you want to be treated. She taught us how to reach our goals well. And she taught us that, when we reach our goals, we are obligated to help others reach their goals.”
Before a crowd of old friends and family, some of whom had attended high school alongside Peel, her daughter shared her gratitude that her mother’s legacy would be enshrined in one of the most popular places on campus.
“Mom, what you have done is extraordinary because being the first is never easy,” Dudley said, fighting back tears. “You have paved the way for all of us. You are the smartest and kindest person I know, a class act. My hat’s off to you.”