Shea Kidd Brown, better known as “Dean Shea,” the, now former, associate vice chancellor and dean of students, was celebrated at a farewell reception Tuesday evening as she begins her career as the vice president for campus life at Wake Forest University.
Students and colleagues made statements during the ceremony in the Student Union Ballroom commemorating Dean Shea’s four years at UT, sharing what they see as her significant impact on the university and community of Knoxville. SGA Student Body President Claire Donelan noted Dean Shea’s comforting and encouraging presence on campus.
“Dean Shea has calmed me down from the first moment that I got here and has continued to lift me throughout my time here in leadership roles and as a student walking around here everyday,” Donelan said.
Additionally, a video featuring statements from students who could not attend the event was displayed as they wished Dean Shea farewell and thanked her. Many students expressed a deep gratitude towards Kidd Brown, thanking her for her contributions to their success.
Kidd Brown has worked in college administration at a number of institutions of higher education in the southeastern region for fifteen years. Brown earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in speech communication from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Master of Education in college student affairs administration from the University of Georgia and a Ph.D. in educational psychology and research from the University of Memphis.
While at UT, she also served as an oversight to eight departments within the Division of Student Life. Additionally, she was a member of the College Student Personnel faculty at UT, the Southern Miss Alumni Association, the NODA Board of Directors, the Knoxville YMCA Board of Directors and was the co-lead facilitator for The LeaderShape Institute.
Dean Shea’s tenure was marked by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and through her recurring outreach events, such as Milkshake Mondays and Rocky Topics, her legacy quickly became one of presence with students who were experiencing unprecedented setbacks.
Kidd Brown did not only impact students. Many of UT’s faculty members were influenced by her and her work on campus, including Chancellor Donde Plowman, who remarked on the mix of emotions Kidd Brown’s colleagues felt at the news of her leaving.
“In these positions that we are in, you always hope that good people get great opportunities,” Plowman said. “We were so excited for her, yet heartbroken for us, for the students, but we are so grateful for her imprint everywhere.”
Dean Shea gave her final speech at UT as she reflected on her time as dean of students. She gave special attention to the symbol of the Torchbearer statue in Circle Park and the Volunteer Creed of self-sacrifice that accompanies it.
“I was absolutely and still am captivated by the Torchbearer. From the very beginning, I decided to drive by the Torchbearer every single day to ground me and remind me that this work is bigger than me. Over the course of my experience here, I have laughed, cried, danced, given my all and my achilles for Tennessee,” Kidd Brown said, referencing an injury she sustained during her tenure. “For the last time formally, go Vols!”
Lastly, Kidd Brown was gifted with a one-of-a-kind painting of the campus to represent Rocky Top and all the things that were special to her during her time here, from the Student Union to the Torchbearer holding her signature milkshake.